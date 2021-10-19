Gas line ruptures Monday in Kelso, causing leak, power outage

People cleaning a clogged sewer line accidentally ruptured a natural gas line in Kelso on Monday evening, leading to a power outage and about 40 homes evacuated.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said crews arrived within five minutes after a report of the leak around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Ayers Street. Cascade Natural Gas shut down the main power line about a block away and capped service at the residence to stop the leak. The Cowlitz County Public Utility District turned off local power to prevent igniting leaking gas.

Cascade said the line was secured by 8:30 p.m. and Cowlitz 2 said power was restored by 9:30 p.m. Monday.

A spokesman for Cascade Natural Gas said the sewer and gas lines intersected, causing a homeowner to hit the natural gas line when trying to clear a sewer blockage. Cowlitz 2 said the reporting party used a powered sewer snake to clear debris. When they heard the line rupture, they turned off the gas meter and evacuated the house, reports Cowlitz 2.

Cowlitz 2's hazmat unit, including three hazmat technicians, were deployed to the scene, as well as two fire engines and the Kelso police and public works, reports Cowlitz 2.

Customers can call Cascade at 888-522-1130 to have crews verify gas line locations before working on possibly cross-bored sewer lines.

