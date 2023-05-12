Warmer weather is here, and so are outdoor sales of second-hand merchandise. The city of Longview recently sent a notice about the dos and don'ts of city garage sales. For more information, contact the Longview Code Compliance Division at 360-442-5093 or 360-442-5094, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Do you need a permit to hold a garage sale in Longview city limits?

No. According to a recent notice by the city, a permit is not needed when residents sell secondhand merchandise at designated garage sales, estate sales, yard sales, and/or moving sales. However, such sales are regulated within city limits.

Who can sell items?

Only city residents can sell items and no more than four residences can combine merchandise into one sale.

When can you hold sales and for how long?

Residents can hold garage, estate, yard and/or moving sales from their residence for up to 20 days in a calendar year. Each sale cannot occur for more than four consecutive days, and goods must be removed from public view between sales. Sales can't begin before 8 a.m. or continue past 9 p.m.

What can you sell?

People can only sell items that are owned or used by the sellers.

Where can signs be placed to promote the sales?

Garage sale signs cannot be placed more than six blocks or 2,400 feet from the location of the sale; within the right-of-way without the adjoining property owner’s permission; and within the right-of-way along a state route (such as Ocean Beach Highway, First and Third avenues, Industrial Way, Tennant Way, etc.). These signs also cannot be placed on utility poles, trees, medians or other devices located within the public right-of-way.

Signs can be put up as many as two days before the scheduled event and must be removed within 24 hours after the event ends. Leaving them up longer could result in a civil fine.