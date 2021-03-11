Future of wildlife management: WDFW uses drones to survey for new Toutle River fish release site

Even helicopter imagery doesn’t compare, Fornes said, because while the images may be sharper than something like Google Earth, a helicopter flight is expensive and putting a crew in the air creates an unnecessary risk.

Howe said “there’s no question that this is more efficient than what a ground crew would be able to produce,” adding that drones allow scientists to be more effective, and that will only continue as they “continue to understand the capabilities and technology.”

For example, Fornes said there is software available that takes drone photos and creates a three-dimensional model, like a land survey, that can be easily repeated to monitor sediment movement. Other software can be trained to recognize and count specific objects, like logs or sharks, freeing up researcher time.

“The actual imagery collection is one thing, but the science is moving forward really rapidly on what you can get from that imagery,” Fornes said. “That kind of use is only going to increase as we move forward with these things. Who knows what we’ll be able to do with them five years from now?”

As with any tool, there are drawbacks. For example, Fornes said the composite image struggled to stitch some of the photos in, so while they can be viewed separately, they’re not in the composite.