 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fundraiser nets $35,000 for the Woodland Library Building Fund

  • 0
Woodland Library Building Fund

The 2022 Love Your Library fundraiser at Peterson's Red Barn in Woodland raised $35,000 for the new Woodland Community Library. 

 Michael Schultz, Schultz Photography, contributed

The Woodland Library Building Fund recently received thousands of dollars toward the new Woodland Community Library.

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 2022 Love Your Library fundraiser held at Peterson’s Red Barn in Woodland raised $35,000.

A new up-to-date community library is being planned in Woodland to provide more much-needed space, materials, resources, technology services and accessibility, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

For details about the project, visit fvrl.org/imagineWoodland. To donate to the fund, visit fvrlfoundation.org.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News