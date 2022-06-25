Fundraiser nets $35,000 for the Woodland Library Building Fund

The Woodland Library Building Fund recently received thousands of dollars toward the new Woodland Community Library.

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation’s 2022 Love Your Library fundraiser held at Peterson’s Red Barn in Woodland raised $35,000.

A new up-to-date community library is being planned in Woodland to provide more much-needed space, materials, resources, technology services and accessibility, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

For details about the project, visit fvrl.org/imagineWoodland. To donate to the fund, visit fvrlfoundation.org.

