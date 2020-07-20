Full closure of I-5 planned Friday night in Vancouver for new sign installation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both directions of Interstate 5 will be closed in the Vancouver area overnight Friday for installation of a sign bridge across all lanes of the highway.

The closure will start at 11 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Saturday in the area from the I-5/I-205 split to State Route 500, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

All northbound traffic will be diverted to eastbound State Route 500 and I-205 northbound; southbound traffic will be diverted on to I-205 southbound and then SR 500 westbound.

The overhead sign bridge is part of a system of the new smart technology tools that includes adaptive ramp meters, new traffic cameras, and electronic message signs.

"When activated later this year, these tools will work in tandem to maximize our existing roadway system, providing real-time information to help reduce traffic backups and delays, while improving safety," according to a WSDOT press release.

