Fuel tank project at Southwest Washington Regional Airport put on hold

The Southwest Washington Regional Airport was supposed to break ground on a fuel tank replacement project in April. Instead, the work will be delayed until at least 2023 because of rising costs.

The airport is replacing the underground fuel tanks at its runways with two above-ground tanks. The move is safer from an environmental perspective because a leak or damage to underground tanks could end up seeping into the water system. Relocating the tanks also will allow the airport to build a connecting strip between the runways.

Airport Manager Chris Paolini said there are multiple reasons the cost of the project increased. A soil test conducted last week to prepare for construction revealed the tanks need much deeper foundations than previously thought.

The extra scope of the work to increase the foundations, combined with the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain backups, have moved the price tag for the project out of the airport’s current budget and forced the delay as the airport tries to land additional funding.

“We’re in the middle of figuring out how much we need at this time, but it’s a decent amount of funds,” Paolini said.

The Longview City Council voted Thursday night to include a $2.5 million funding request for the fuel tank project in its annual federal legislative agenda. That amount would be enough to cover the full cost of the project, even if the delay put some of the current funding grants in jeopardy.

The delay came as the airport was getting ready to start construction. The airport operating board voted to accept a $531,000 bid to procure the fuel tanks March 3. Paolini said the contract had not been executed before the new costs were known, so the airport will go back out to bid once the project is back on the books.

“Thankfully our current fuel tanks still are operational, but for the longevity of the airport it’s a crucial project to get done,” Paolini said.

Last year the interlocal managers of the Southwest Washington Regional Airport accepted a $500,000 loan from the Washington Department of Transportation to fund the fuel tank project. The airport also received a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to cover the runway repaving once the underground tanks are removed.

Paolini said he spent the week making calls for support from the operating board as the airport looks for additional funding options. One resource being considered is congressionally directed spending, federal funding which could be provided in a future budget by one of Southwest Washington’s representatives in Congress.

Paolini said the airport will try to move forward with other improvement projects this year while the fuel tanks are on hold.

