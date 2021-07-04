From the publisher: The Daily News launches Stories of Honor to recognize military veterans

I am very excited to announce, on Independence Day, our inaugural Stories of Honor recognition program.

Help us honor the local heroes who have served or are currently serving at home and abroad by nominating them for The Daily News’ Stories of Honor. The program accepts nominations of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. Nominees must be living in or have been from our coverage area. Stories will be featured weekly in The Daily News and at tdn.com Sept. 26 through Oct. 31.

The series will be followed up with a commemorative special section on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, and an in-person event honoring all featured veterans following the conclusion of the Stories of Honor series.

Nominations can be submitted online at go.tdn.com/StoriesofHonor starting today through Aug. 2. Share stories of allegiance, heroism and determination. Some of the most powerful stories come from those who served in the armed forces. We look forward to recognizing the service, bravery and sacrifice of the many heroes who have served or are serving our country.

Title sponsors for Stories of Honor are Weyerhaeuser, Waste Control, Drew’s Grocery & Deli, Stuffy’s II, Longview Memorial Park and The Wall That Heals.

Dave Cuddihy is General Manager of The Daily News and tdn.com. He can be reached at 360-577-2505 or dcuddihy@tdn.com.

