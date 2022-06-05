From the president: The Daily News, local companies offer discounted Seattle Mariners tickets for Cowlitz County

‘Man, this is baseball. You gotta stop thinking, just have fun.”

This Father’s Day, we all have the opportunity to take Benny “the Jet” Rodriguez’s advice from “The Sandlot,” and just have fun with baseball.

I am excited to announce The Daily News has partnered with the Seattle Mariners to bring Cowlitz County Day at T-Mobile Park to the area. Presented locally by Waste Control, Drew’s Grocery and Fibre Federal Credit Union, our area residents have the opportunity to attend the Sunday, June 19 Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels game at special discounted rates.

With main level tickets for only $26 and view level for just $13, we are hopeful for a capacity crowd. This is a special partnership ticket offer not available through the box office or team store. The special link to purchase is www.mlb.com/mariners/tickets/specials/cowlitz-county.

What better way to spend a Sunday, than at the ballpark enjoying the great American pastime of baseball with friends and family from all over our area? We hope to see you there!

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

