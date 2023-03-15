John Simpson of Kelso rested a hand on the glossy cover of his recently published book “All for the Union: The Saga of One Northern Family Fighting the Civil War." The book focuses on Phillip and Philander Ellithorpe, two brothers from western New York, whose experiences provide a sprawling portrait of the Civil War firsthand.

It's 419 pages contain a decade’s worth of writing, research and hard work. However, Simpson’s passion for the history of the Civil War started much earlier.

“Boy, this is a long, long time ago. In 1961, the United States was commemorating the centennial of the Civil War. And there were a lot of activities built around that. And I was in, I want to say seventh grade. And my folks took us on a vacation to Gettysburg and that kind of piqued my interest,” Simpson said. “Then I had seventh and eighth grade teachers who really loved the Civil War and I started reading age-appropriate books on the Civil War at that time. Today, we'd call them fluff, but they captured my imagination.”

Simpson went on to study American history and the Civil War in college at Western Washington and carried on with his studies, earning a Master’s from the University of Arkansas and a Ph.D. at the University of Oregon. He continued to study and write about the Civil War.

But it was David Freece, former director of the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, who gave Simpson a chance to dive deep into these firsthand accounts of the war. Freece received hand-written letters from the executor of the estate of Maxwell Moore, who had been a funeral director in Kelso. Moore kept the letters that had been passed down in his family all the way from Phillip and Phailander’s sister Mary who married his grandfather Oliver Webster Moore. It was Moore who kept the wife’s family’s letters for posterity, while it was his son who eventually traveled with the collection west from Minnesota to Kelso.

Simpson spent months reviewing the original 180 letters Freece gave him and said he knew almost immediately that there was a book nestled in the young men’s trove of experience.

“All for the Union: The Saga of One Northern Family Fighting the Civil War” focuses predominantly on the Ellithorpe brothers, but also dives into their family members who are pivotal in telling the family’s story. Phillip and Philander’s brother-in-law Asa Burleson fought in the war as well and married their sister Ann, who Simpson presumes kept the collection of letters that her brothers sent to her from the front lines of the war.

The experiences shared by the Ellithorpe brothers provide a look at the Civil War that lives in the dirtier, lived-in experiences of men on the ground. Phillip was part of the famous 13th Pennsylvania Reserves, known as the Bucktails. He was part of the ambulance core during the battle of Antietam and Fredericksburg.

About the author John Simpson taught history in the Kelso School District for more than 30 years. Over the years he served as a football coach, baseball coach and advisor to the honor society. His book “All for the Union: The Saga of One Northern Family Fighting the Civil War,” is available to purchase online.

“He made reflective statements,” said Simpson. “‘I saw many horrible things, these are things that my pen cannot write.’ He’s had time to think about all the blood and gore and process it a little bit.”

Simpson said Phillip rose clearly to become the primary character in the story, not just because he wrote the majority of the letters but also because he wrote caringly for his family and died tragically during the Battle of Gettysburg.

'A face to the war'

With such a wide breadth of information, history and research, Simpson said the difficulties came in distilling all he had into what would finally become the book. After months of reviewing and transcribing the letters themselves, Simpson moved on to gathering secondary sources and reviewing the letters as new characters and information revealed themselves to him.

“When I sit down to hammer out a chapter, I kind of look at the big picture, what topics I want to deal with and what threads I want to develop,” said Simpson.

As he wrote, he would reread and revise constantly. He used his network of Civil War scholars and professors from the University of Oregon, where he received his Ph.D., to help guide him toward new research and perspectives. Simpson tried to refer back to the content of the letters as frequently as possible and used secondary sources and information to serve as a backdrop to the experiences of these young men fighting in the Civil War.

Simpson said one of his best supporters and editors was his wife.

“She’s got a pretty keen eye for stuff too. She was a very good copy editor to have, sometimes she would say: this doesn’t sound like you. Simplify it for the reader,” Simpson said.

Simpson said he hopes that readers will connect with the “bottoms-up view of the war” the book takes and find connections to the experiences of soldiers and veterans today.

By focusing on the Ellithorpe brothers, and by sharing their unedited thoughts and feelings written in letters to their family, Simpson gives the reader an opportunity to step away from the wide-lens view that is often portrayed in writings and biographies of military leadership.

“It doesn't give a face to the war. Whereas the kind of book I was interested in writing was. I wanted people to come away with a feeling that they knew a little bit about Philip. With the unvarnished approach that I gave him in the story because he's a little rascal for sure,” Simpson said laughing.