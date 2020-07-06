Friends use music to lift spirits in uncertain times

Carron and Berry, friends who both work at St. John Medical Center and who attended the church, wanted to visit him but couldn’t due to the pandemic restrictions, so they decided to sing some of his own songs outside his window for him.

Sears passed away about half an hour after they sung: “We know he heard us, we know he was coherent because the nurse told us,” Berry said.

About three weeks later, Berry had the idea to come back to sing for other people who may be dying alone. She’s wanted to volunteer at hospice to comfort people dying alone, but she often couldn’t find the time between working two jobs.

But “I can do this for a couple hours, once a week,” she said.

The singers are representative of the support CHHH has felt from the community, Haukaas said. They’ve received more than 7,000 handmade facemasks, he said, and those gestures mean a lot to staff.

“A lot of times you’ll see a press release about a huge grant that comes through ... of course we appreciate that so much, but a lot of times what doesn’t get as much fanfare is little gestures from community members like this,” Haukaas said.