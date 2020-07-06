Friends use music to lift spirits in uncertain times

Buffeted by rain showers and noisy street sounds behind them, a group of friends strummed and sung songs of hope and worship on the 11th Avenue sidewalk.
They performed outside for an indoor audience: Specifically, a terminally ill resident at Community Home Health and Hospice’s Longview care center.
It was a socially distant concert, and one the group performs weekly, weather permitting, to soothe any resident who want to hear them play. The group, made up of friends who met at Longview’s Foursquare church, has stopped by to perform for residents for the last two months or so.
“We don’t profess to be wonderful,” singer Robin Berry said during the concert last Tuesday. “We’re just hoping that God uses us to bless people. That’s all it is.”
“We wanted to be a part of bringing peace to people,” singer Barbara Carron said. “This is a tough time for everybody.”
Nurses open the windows of residents who want to hear them. The group takes a minute to pray, then sets up outside.
And after a few minutes of tuning, they start to fill the air with the sound of music. (A video of their performance is attached to this story online.)
For those near the end of their life, their families, and even employees, it can be a moment of peace, said CHHH nursing assistant Nichole Klear. She’s been a caregiver for 26 years and has worked at CHHH since November.
“I have had families come to me and say it was nice, soft, peaceful,” Klear said. “If the resident or patient is awake enough to hear it ... they really enjoy it. They may be having a bad day; maybe a family member didn’t come in. It’s nice knowing that on Tuesday evenings, they’re going to have a couple of people coming and singing.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has upended regular life across business, school and home, has created difficulties for the Hospice center too, Klear said, such as by limiting how many visitors families can bring in.
“It’s not a pretty situation, but we get through it and help them the best we can,” Klear said. “We care for our patients and their families very much.”
The friends’ first concert took place on March 21, when their friend Don Sears, a former praise leader at Foursquare, was nearing the end of his life at the Home Hospice Center.
Sears himself wrote worship songs, and Carron and Berry were members of the church’s choir. Paul Mullenix, another member of the group, was also a praise leader.
The Home Hospice Center is occupied mostly by end-of-life residents, CHHH marketing manager Jonathan Haukaas said. It has 12 beds, and the average stay ranges from a day to a couple of months.
Sears checked into the Hospice center on March 20. He was tested for COVID-19 at the time, but his result — negative — didn’t come back until after he died the next day.
Carron and Berry, friends who both work at St. John Medical Center and who attended the church, wanted to visit him but couldn’t due to the pandemic restrictions, so they decided to sing some of his own songs outside his window for him.
Sears passed away about half an hour after they sung: “We know he heard us, we know he was coherent because the nurse told us,” Berry said.
About three weeks later, Berry had the idea to come back to sing for other people who may be dying alone. She’s wanted to volunteer at hospice to comfort people dying alone, but she often couldn’t find the time between working two jobs.
But “I can do this for a couple hours, once a week,” she said.
The singers are representative of the support CHHH has felt from the community, Haukaas said. They’ve received more than 7,000 handmade facemasks, he said, and those gestures mean a lot to staff.
“A lot of times you’ll see a press release about a huge grant that comes through ... of course we appreciate that so much, but a lot of times what doesn’t get as much fanfare is little gestures from community members like this,” Haukaas said.
Typically, the group comes out for an hour or so and rotate rooms every 15 minutes. Not everyone in the group can make it each week, but they’ve been going strong for two months with no plans to stop.
Barbara Carron’s son Chris Carron sings, and Robin Berry’s son Eli Hamm, along with Paul Mullenix, plays guitar. Berry’s boyfriend Tim Griffith sings, along with LaRita Mullenix.
Hamm said it’s been a good opportunity to show up for people whose families may not have been able to see them in their last days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And personally, he goes home at the end of the day “feeling like a better person” after performing.
“You don’t know to what extent it blesses people,” LaRita Mullenix said. “It blesses us too. Just being here.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.