Friends of the Jackson Cemetery to hold fundraiser, set sights on 2023 public event

CASTLE ROCK — The Friends of the Jackson Cemetery set a goal to hold a Memorial Day event in the formerly neglected cemetery in 2023, but they have plenty of work left to do before then.
The headstones the group has located need to be cleaned and restored, while others still need to be found. There are brambles to clear, a fence to repair and some form of public access to create.
Group founder Barbara Rutherford said a recent work party turned up some additional headstones, but they’re broken and difficult to identify. The burial ledgers from the cemetery district show 80 graves, but about a dozen are still missing.
“We decided what needed to be done with each stone and made a legend of if it needs to be cleaned, leveled or repaired,” Rutherford said.
The group also recently had a survey done to find the boundaries of the cemetery, which the current fence does not fully follow. Rutherford said it appears the true boundary of the cemetery is about 40 feet north of the current fence, which could help the group find additional headstones.
The nearly half-acre cemetery plot owned by Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1 is completely surrounded by private property. No one has had permission to use the private lands to access the site since 2015. A public road was never built. The Williquette family, who owns adjacent property, gave the group access to the site by walking on their land.
To pay for the restoration supplies and other work that needs to be done, The Friends of the Jackson Cemetery will hold a garage sale fundraiser Aug. 20 and 21 at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds. Anyone who has items to donate should contact Rutherford via The Friends of the Jackson Cemetery Facebook page.
“Our goal is to try and raise the money so we can get the cemetery looking decent and have something there” for Memorial Day for the families of those buried there, Rutherford said.
The total restoration will cost around $20,000, Rutherford previously estimated.
Rutherford said the group is interested in doing some historical re-enactments, but those are long-range goals. First, the cemetery needs to be restored and some kind of public access established.
The next meeting of The Friends of the Jackson Cemetery is 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. Anyone interested in helping should attend, Rutherford said. For details, follow Friends of the Jackson Cemetery, Castle Rock WA on Facebook.