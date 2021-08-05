Friends of the Jackson Cemetery to hold fundraiser, set sights on 2023 public event

CASTLE ROCK — The Friends of the Jackson Cemetery set a goal to hold a Memorial Day event in the formerly neglected cemetery in 2023, but they have plenty of work left to do before then.

The headstones the group has located need to be cleaned and restored, while others still need to be found. There are brambles to clear, a fence to repair and some form of public access to create.

Group founder Barbara Rutherford said a recent work party turned up some additional headstones, but they’re broken and difficult to identify. The burial ledgers from the cemetery district show 80 graves, but about a dozen are still missing.

“We decided what needed to be done with each stone and made a legend of if it needs to be cleaned, leveled or repaired,” Rutherford said.

The group also recently had a survey done to find the boundaries of the cemetery, which the current fence does not fully follow. Rutherford said it appears the true boundary of the cemetery is about 40 feet north of the current fence, which could help the group find additional headstones.

