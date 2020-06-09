Friends, neighbors celebrate Longview veteran's 100th birthday

After spending much of the last few months in his room without visitors, Harry Durham celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday surrounded by friends — at a distance.
About a dozen of Durham’s friends stopped by Highlander Place assisted living in Kelso to wish him “Happy Birthday” and share a chocolate cake. Because of coronavirus precautions, no visitors are allowed inside. So the group took advantage of a break in the rain to meet outdoors, and Durham joined the party of about a dozen well-wishers — from a safe distance
“I enjoyed seeing everybody,” Durham told the group of masked visitors. “This isolation business is for the birds.”
Durham and his fellow Highlander Place residents were isolated from each other and visitors in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in March. Although restrictions have loosened slightly, outside visitors are still barred from the assisted living facility.
Pamela McCall, life enrichment coordinator, said she began planning a party for Durham months ago before the coronavirus outbreak. She had to alter her plans but still wanted to recognize the milestone.
“Harry is such a sweet soul, so full of love,” she said. “Everyone loves him. This is a way to celebrate him and his 100 years.”
Durham, born in Montana, served four years in the Air Force during World War II. He lived in Portland for about six years before moving to Washington in 1951. Durham worked at Longview Fibre Co. as an accountant for about 30 years. He was involved in the Lions Club and is a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Durham said he knew 100 was going to come sometime. His advice: “Just hang on and take every day as it comes.”
McCall said over the past few weeks Durham has received more than 100 birthday cards after a friend of a caregiver posted on Facebook asking people to send them his way.
Durham’s daughter lives in Chicago and was unable to travel to Washington for her father’s birthday because of coronavirus restrictions, McCall said. Durham’s niece, Liz Durham, drove up from California.
“He’s 100. How could we not do something?” she said. “At least it’s not through the window.”
Durham said she has a lot of fond memories of family vacations visiting her uncle in Longview and has gotten to know him even better over the last couple years.
“He’s an honorable, upstanding man ... and I’ve heard that from many other people,” she said. “He comes up with a great attitude and stays positive, especially for someone at 100.”
Durham lived on Maryland Street west of Lake Sacajawea for about 60 years, and many of his neighbors became close friends.
Brenda Nanney, 91, said she lived across the street from Durham for about 30 years.
“He’s such a lovely human being,” she said. “He never saw anything bad in people.”
Judy and Willie Kilde were Durham’s next-door neighbors for 17 years. Judy Kilde said Durham golfed into this 90s and only drove a cart if he was playing 18 holes.
“He’s our hero,” she said. “If we could do as good at his age as he is, we’d be golden.”
Kilde said before the COVID-19 pandemic she and her husband visited Durham about once a week. In the last couple months, that’s been restricted to once a month through the window, with phone calls every week, she said.
Marj Ahrens was one of three of Durham’s former Longview Fibre coworkers who attended Tuesday’s celebration. She said the whole accounting department was like family.
“I’m delighted” to be here, she said. “He always had a good sense of humor and was a very caring, loving guy. ... Event with the mask you can see his eyes light up.”
