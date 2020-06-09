Friends, neighbors celebrate Longview veteran's 100th birthday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After spending much of the last few months in his room without visitors, Harry Durham celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday surrounded by friends — at a distance.

About a dozen of Durham’s friends stopped by Highlander Place assisted living in Kelso to wish him “Happy Birthday” and share a chocolate cake. Because of coronavirus precautions, no visitors are allowed inside. So the group took advantage of a break in the rain to meet outdoors, and Durham joined the party of about a dozen well-wishers — from a safe distance

“I enjoyed seeing everybody,” Durham told the group of masked visitors. “This isolation business is for the birds.”

Durham and his fellow Highlander Place residents were isolated from each other and visitors in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in March. Although restrictions have loosened slightly, outside visitors are still barred from the assisted living facility.

Pamela McCall, life enrichment coordinator, said she began planning a party for Durham months ago before the coronavirus outbreak. She had to alter her plans but still wanted to recognize the milestone.

“Harry is such a sweet soul, so full of love,” she said. “Everyone loves him. This is a way to celebrate him and his 100 years.”