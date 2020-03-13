Friday's update of coronavirus cancellations, service disruptions

Some local organizations have announced service disruptions or event and meeting cancellations or postponements because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.

Many are citing Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation, which prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, where the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 cases have occurred.

The order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities. These include but are not limited to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities, according to the governor’s office.

The order does not apply to Cowlitz County. As of Friday morning, Cowlitz County still did not have a confirmed case of the disease.

Events and meetings canceled or postponed: