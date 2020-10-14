Friday Red Leaf fundraiser will benefit Cowlitz Chaplaincy

Red Leaf Organic Coffee will donate a portion of all proceeds Friday to the Cowlitz Chaplaincy.

"We are honored to be partnering with and supporting this local outreach," Red Leaf said in a Facebook post.

All locations are eligible. There are three coffee shops in Longview, one in Kelso, one in Woodland and one in Warrington, Oregon. Currently, only drive-throughs are open due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Cowlitz Chaplaincy provides support services to law enforcement and first responders and their families as well as crisis intervention support to the community.

The Cowlitz Chaplaincy asked people to "thank a chaplain this Friday by heading to any Red Leaf Organic Coffee Co."

