Freezing temps, frost coming; Longview declares weekend severe weather emergency

Portland Weather Bureau Forecaster David Bishop said while it’s “definitely not out of the norm” to see below-freezing temperatures in mid-October, people should take the opportunity to start preparing for the coming winter.

The average local low for October is 43 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center, though the record low of 24 degrees was recorded on Oct. 30, 1935.

“Especially with the frost potential over the next 24 to 72 hours overnight, if you have some sensitive plants or anything like that it’s a good idea to bring them in now,” Bishop said. “It will also be a good time to start prepping your vehicle for winter by making sure all your fluids are good. It doesn’t hurt to toss a blanket in the back, either.”

He also recommended making sure car tires are properly inflated, pipes and are winterized and remaining garden vegetables are picked.

“A lot of people like to leave their garden hoses out this time of year, and there might be some water lying in there. Water likes to expand when it freezes and that can blow a garden hose,” Bishop said.

Anyone travelling this weekend, especially over the Cascades, should be aware of road conditions before leaving, he added.