Freezing temps, frost coming; Longview declares weekend severe weather emergency

Winter is starting to push in on fall already in the Lower Columbia, with weekend temperatures projected to drop to freezing levels and cold weather shelters preparing to open.
The National Weather Service issued a frost and freezing warning to the entire Cowlitz County I-5 corridor, along with most of the Washington and Oregon coast and Portland area, and the City of Longview declared a cold weather event that allows emergency shelters to open this weekend.
Due to a cold air system moving into the area late Friday night, there will be lowland rain that could transition to snow at around 1,500 feet, the National Weather Service said, but snow accumulations will be “minor.”
“As this system passes, skies will clear later Saturday,” the National Weather Service alert said. “Expect freezing temperatures this weekend.”
Friday night, the low is forecast to be around 40 degrees in Longview, with a sunny high of 51 degrees Saturday and a low of 32 degrees. Sunday will be even colder but sunny and clear, with a daytime high of 49 degrees and a nighttime low of 29 degrees, followed by another sunny high of 51 degrees Monday and a cloudy 36 degree low Monday night.
“This will result in widespread frost, Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again Sunday night into Monday morning across much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,” the National Weather Service alert said.
Portland Weather Bureau Forecaster David Bishop said while it’s “definitely not out of the norm” to see below-freezing temperatures in mid-October, people should take the opportunity to start preparing for the coming winter.
The average local low for October is 43 degrees, according to the Western Regional Climate Center, though the record low of 24 degrees was recorded on Oct. 30, 1935.
“Especially with the frost potential over the next 24 to 72 hours overnight, if you have some sensitive plants or anything like that it’s a good idea to bring them in now,” Bishop said. “It will also be a good time to start prepping your vehicle for winter by making sure all your fluids are good. It doesn’t hurt to toss a blanket in the back, either.”
He also recommended making sure car tires are properly inflated, pipes and are winterized and remaining garden vegetables are picked.
“A lot of people like to leave their garden hoses out this time of year, and there might be some water lying in there. Water likes to expand when it freezes and that can blow a garden hose,” Bishop said.
Anyone travelling this weekend, especially over the Cascades, should be aware of road conditions before leaving, he added.
“While we might not be getting an abundance of snow across the Cascades, there’s a good chance people are going to end up crossing paths with it,” Bishop said. “It is the first hint of winter weather most people will be seeing, so it might catch them off guard.”
Local shelters are gearing up to offer cold-weather resources to the homeless or others in need.
The Kelso Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming will operate the severe weather shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard on Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The shelter opened briefly in late September to provide relief from hazardous air quality cause by wildfires, but this weekend will be the first time it opens this year due to cold. Last season, the shelter’s first year at the church, it sheltered an average of 46 people per night, according to Love Overwhelming.
The temporary shelter is allowed to operate when the City of Longview declares a severe weather emergency, which is when temperatures are above 100 degrees or below 35 degrees.
This weekend’s cold snap is coming a little earlier than Love Overwhelming Executive Director Chuck Hendrickson was planning for, he said, especially with all the added COVID-19 precautions that need to be taken. He said he and the team are still working to make sure everything is ready and as safe as possible, so they will only open the shelter at First Christian Church for now.
“Another week would have been nice, but the weather didn’t have us in mind,” he said.
Hendrickson said county Health and Human Services staff came in and reviewed the shelter, giving the organizers recommendations on the best ways to prevent COVID-19 spread.
Earlier this year, the Ministerial Association searched for a new location but wasn’t able to find one in time. Organizers have said the church, next door to a preschool and across the street from Kessler Elementary, is not an ideal location for the shelter. However, the association and Love Overwhelming implemented a “good neighbor agreement” and held neighbor meetings, contracted with security and patrolled the neighborhood.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the shelter can contact cowlitzshelter@gmail.com for more information.
While emergency cold-weather shelters can only open once the city declares a cold weather event, other groups are working to get resources out to the community.
The Cowlitz Family Health Center will operate a weekday warming shelter from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, and while not specifically tied to cold weather, those in need of shelter who are clean and sober or seeking treatment can apply for a bed at Community House on Broadway, the Salvation Army’s HOPE House, Faithful Servants or Family Promise. Those fleeing domestic violence can contact the Emergency Support Shelter. Youth seeking severe weather shelter services can call Janus Youth Programs at 360-703-8327. For anyone interested in donating items, contact the organizations.
