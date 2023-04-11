WOODLAND — Freeway lanes reopened on northbound Interstate 5 more than three hours after a landslide blocked traffic at Milepost 24 near Dike Access Road in Cowlitz County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Lanes reopened at 6:30 p.m.

Before lanes reopened, traffic was being diverted southbound from all northbound on-ramps from the 179th Street interchange near the Clark County Events Center at the Fairgrounds to Woodland, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn. There was no ETA for when the freeway will reopen, Finn said as of deadline, and motorists were advised to delay travel and turn around and use alternate routes.

“WSDOT crews are on site, evaluating the stability of the hillside to see if it’s safe to remove debris and clear the roadway,” according to a Monday afternoon statement from WSDOT. “At this time, there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway, and there is no official detour. Drivers should use an alternate route and avoid the area.”

Finn said ilani opened its parking lots for use by commercial vehicles to stage while waiting for the freeway to reopen. ilani can be accessed via Exit 16.

The landslide, which appears to have struck a hillside north of Woodland that’s particularly vulnerable to slides, followed days of rain that has dropped more than 2.2 inches of rain in the Woodland area, according to National Weather Service data.

Landslides have closed that section of northbound Interstate 5 in 2015 and 2017. The earlier landslide prompted a major hillside stabilization project that lasted into 2016, before another landslide blocked traffic again in 2017.

The exact location of the latest landslide relative to the other two slide areas was not available Monday afternoon, but WSDOT described it as north of Dike Access Road — the same general area as the previous slides.

According to Finn, at least two vehicles were caught in the slide but there were no injuries reported.

Traffic was backed up into Clark County south of the ilani Casino exit by evening, while the landslide was first reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Traffic on side roads was already starting to slow by 4 p.m., including on La Center Road and Pacific Highway, though no official detour was in place.