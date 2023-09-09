Cowlitz County residents will be able to dispose of tires for free at the Cowlitz County landfill 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at 85 Frontage Rd. in Longview. The tire amnesty event is hosted by WSU Extension in conjunction with the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Environmental Health Unit.

To participate, bring a valid ID showing a Cowlitz County address. Tires may be on rims except for large truck, heavy equipment or farm equipment tires, and may not be from commercial sources. Participants must be prepared to unload their own tires.

For more information, call WSU Extension at 360-577-3014 extension 3.