Free testing begins Tuesday, Cowlitz County reports 2 new COVID deaths

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have been working with local healthcare partners and pharmacies for quite some time to increase testing options for our community,” said Carole Harrison, interim health department director. “We know how frustrating it has been for the public to find local COVID-19 testing, so we are pleased to be able to finally have another option.”

Five to eight Medical Teams International medical professionals will work with Cowlitz County staff and volunteers to oversee the testing of approximately 150 individuals per day at the fairgrounds, according to the press release.

The county reported 37 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,690. As of Friday, 910 of those were considered recovered.

The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.

Wahkiakum County Friday reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing its total to 39. The case has no known connections to the school or daycare.

No appointments are required. Proof of insurance is recommended but not required. Drivers must remain in their vehicle at all times, including while administering the self-swab test.

The testing is made possible through a contract between the Washington State Department of Health and Medical Teams International as well as Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding received by the county health department, according to the press release.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.