Free testing begins Tuesday, Cowlitz County reports 2 new COVID deaths

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services is partnering with an Oregon nonprofit to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing throughout December, as virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase.
The drive-thru testing will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds at 1900 Seventh Ave. in Longview. It will continue Tuesday through Friday until Dec. 30, and will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The full schedule is attached to this story online at TDN.com.
The county Friday reported two new COVID-19 deaths, a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions who died at the hospital and a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was not hospitalized when he died.
The county also reported that a virus patient "in their 70s" died from other causes.
Cowlitz County has recorded 12 total COVID-19 deaths and two virus patients who died from other causes.
Cowlitz County Friday announced its partnership with Medical Teams International, a Tigard, Ore., nonprofit, to provide drive-thru testing this month.
The county's testing shortage over the past two months stems from a need beyond the local healthcare system's capacity, rather than a lack of supplies, according to the county press release. Recently, patients have had to wait days or weeks to get tested for COVID-19.
“We have been working with local healthcare partners and pharmacies for quite some time to increase testing options for our community,” said Carole Harrison, interim health department director. “We know how frustrating it has been for the public to find local COVID-19 testing, so we are pleased to be able to finally have another option.”
Five to eight Medical Teams International medical professionals will work with Cowlitz County staff and volunteers to oversee the testing of approximately 150 individuals per day at the fairgrounds, according to the press release.
The county reported 37 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 1,690. As of Friday, 910 of those were considered recovered.
The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.
Wahkiakum County Friday reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing its total to 39. The case has no known connections to the school or daycare.
No appointments are required. Proof of insurance is recommended but not required. Drivers must remain in their vehicle at all times, including while administering the self-swab test.
The testing is made possible through a contract between the Washington State Department of Health and Medical Teams International as well as Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding received by the county health department, according to the press release.
