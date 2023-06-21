Young people and their family members who don't have insurance can see a dental professional for little or no cost thanks to a mobile dental van coming to Longview next week.

SmileMobile — a partnership between Delta Dental of Washington, Arcora Foundation and Seattle Children’s Hospital — is scheduled Monday through June 30 at the Cowlitz Tribe Health Clinic, 1044 11th Ave., Longview.

The team can see patients from babies with their first tooth up to people 21 years old, as well as those who are pregnant or postpartum, and adult family members with Apple Health and no insurance.

Services provided at the van include dental examinations, X-rays, sealants, fillings and simple extractions.

Call 888-286-9105 to schedule an appointment.