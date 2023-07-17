Bag flowering Tansy Ragwort and bring it to a noxious weed disposal event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the south end of Lion's Pride Park off Huntington Avenue South in Castle Rock.

According to the county website, the program will cover the cost of disposal.

Tansy must be in bags. Contact the county in advance if you need bags by calling 360-577-3117 or emailing noxiousweeds@cowlitzwa.gov.

Bags contaminated with other trash will not be accepted.

Loose loads of Tansy covered by a tarp may obtain a disposal voucher either at the event or the first floor of the administration building annex at 207 Fourth Avenue North in Kelso. Bring the loose load to Waste Control.

Visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us for more information.