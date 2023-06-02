The Ethnic Support Council’s International Festival returns to Lower Columbia College Saturday.

The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LCC Student Center. The family-friendly event celebrates the area’s growing diversity and includes multicultural performances, ethnic food booths, vendors and information tables, according to the Cowlitz County nonprofit.

Cowlitz Indian Tribe drummers will kick off the event at 10 a.m. on the inside stage, followed by dance performances throughout the day by Higher Ground Dance Studio, Rananim Micro Dancers, Vietnamese Community of Clark County, Süssefüsse International Folk Dance Troupe, and the Folklorico Ballet of Southwest Washington.

Northwest Justice Project will offer a free legal clinic on housing, family and general civil law issues from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Diversity and Equity Center, room 201 upstairs in the student center.

Vendors will sell items from Japan, Mexico, Micronesia, Peru and Vietnam. Food vendors are Sons of Norway, Las Delicias del Sabor and Lower Columbia School Gardens, selling pizza.

New to this year’s festival are performers and vendors from the Cowlitz County Micronesian community, said Cindy Lopez-Werth, event coordinator and Ethnic Support Council board president. The Rananim Micro Dancers will perform and model island fashion, and the Kyrananim Island Store will sell products.

The Micronesian Mentorship Program sponsored by Ethnic Support Council and the EPIC Coalition will have a table where members of the Youth of Oceana can share information about their Chuukese culture.

If you go What: Ethnic Support Council's International Festival. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. Where: Lower Columbia College Student Center, 1600 Maple St, Longview. Cost: Free. Info: 360-636-2791 or www.facebook.com/InternationalFestivalESC.