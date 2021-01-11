 Skip to main content
Free food or meals in Cowlitz County
Free food or meals in Cowlitz County

The Daily News is compiling a list of places to go for free food or meals.

If your organization is not listed, please email the group's name, distribution dates and times and contact information to frontdoor@tdn.com, and the list will be updated at tdn.com.

Organizations ask that everyone wears a mask and follows physical distancing when picking up items. 

Here is the list as of Jan. 12.

Winner winner, fish for dinner

Lower Columbia CAP employees Melanie Stimson, left, and Roni Curren, right, load boxes with coho salmon for a drive-thru donation on Sept. 29. The program handed out more than 600 fish from the Lewis River Salmon Hatchery to Cowlitz County residents.

Longview

• St. Vincent de Paul. Food boxes. 1222 Baltimore Street. 360-577-0662. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; first and third Tuesday evenings 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Requires ID.

• Salvation Army. Food boxes. 1639 10th Avenue. 360-423-3990. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Highlands Baptist Church. Food boxes. 317 20th Avenue. 360-425-1960. Last Tuesday of each month 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• CAP Help Warehouse. Food boxes. 1526 Commerce Avenue. 360-425-3430 ext. 252. Third Tuesday of each month 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Income based.

• Salvation Army. Hot meal. 1639 10th Avenue. 360-423-3990. Monday through Friday 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

• Food for Change. Hot meal. 784 14th Avenue. On Facebook at Food for Change - Cowlitz County. Sunday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

• Belly Brigade. Hot meal. Foursquare Church 416 20th Avenue. Sunday 4 p.m. 

Kelso food bank dishes out Thanksgiving food

Faithful Servants volunteer Maria Snider, left, gives stuffing and chicken broth to Longview resident Thanh Le at the Faith Center Food Bank in Kelso on Nov. 19. About 150 families received Thanksgiving staples and other food items during the center's weekly food bank distribution.

Kelso

• Highlands Neighborhood Association Food LifeLine. Food boxes. Drive through at Archie Anderson Park, 21st Avenue and Alabama Street. Third Saturday of each month 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

• South Kelso Neighborhood Association. Food boxes. Three Rivers Mall. 360-747-7240. Tuesday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday noon to 3 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• Faith Center Food Bank. Food boxes. 1209 Minor Road. 360-577-0620. Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Lexington New Song Worship Center. Food boxes. 161 Aaron Drive. 360-430-3578. Second Tuesday of each month 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
• Radical Love. Hot meal. Kelso First Presbyterian Church. Wednesday 4:30 p.m.  

• Radical Love. Hot meal. 215 Academy Street. Saturday 1 p.m.

• Belly Brigade. Hot meal. Laurie Hall next to 208 Church Street. Sunday 4 p.m.  

Kalama

• Kalama Helping Hands. Food boxes. 191 Cloverdale Road. 360-673-2814. Tuesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cathlamet

• St. Vincent de Paul of Cathlamet. Food boxes. 401 Columbia Street. First and third Wednesday of every month 9 a.m. to noon.

• Wahkiakum Helping Hands. Food boxes. 90 Broadway Street, Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Wahkiakum Food Bank. Food boxes. 42 Elochoman Valley Road. 360-795-3497. Tuesday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Woodland

• Woodland Community Center. Food boxes. 736 Davidson Avenue. 360-225-9998. Tuesday noon to 3:45 p.m.

Soup

Volunteer Angela Orth checks on soup during the Helping Hands of Castle Rock's first meal handout on Dec. 6 at the Castle Rock Masonic Lodge No. 62.

Castle Rock

• Castle Rock Lions Club. Food boxes. 224 Huntington Avenue. Thursday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Park in rear of the Castle Rock Eagles building. Must have proof of residence in Castle Rock or Toutle.

• Helping Hands of Castle Rock. Hot meal and hygiene items. 121 First Avenue SW. Sunday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cowlitz County

• PetsRPeople2. Emergency pet food needs. 360-749-1660 or 503-410-2435. PetsRPeople2.org or Facebook at PetsRPeople2. 

• FISH of Cowlitz County. Food boxes. Moves each week in Longview and Kelso. Call 360-626-1100 for location. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon. Emergency services 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Meals on Wheels. Meals for seniors. Call 360-425-3430 ext. 259.

• Senior lunches. Call 360-425-3430 ext. 259.

