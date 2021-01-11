Free food or meals in Cowlitz County

The Daily News is compiling a list of places to go for free food or meals.

If your organization is not listed, please email the group's name, distribution dates and times and contact information to frontdoor@tdn.com, and the list will be updated at tdn.com.

Organizations ask that everyone wears a mask and follows physical distancing when picking up items.

Here is the list as of Jan. 12.

Longview

• St. Vincent de Paul. Food boxes. 1222 Baltimore Street. 360-577-0662. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; first and third Tuesday evenings 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Requires ID.

• Salvation Army. Food boxes. 1639 10th Avenue. 360-423-3990. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Highlands Baptist Church. Food boxes. 317 20th Avenue. 360-425-1960. Last Tuesday of each month 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• CAP Help Warehouse. Food boxes. 1526 Commerce Avenue. 360-425-3430 ext. 252. Third Tuesday of each month 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Income based.

• Salvation Army. Hot meal. 1639 10th Avenue. 360-423-3990. Monday through Friday 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.