Free food or meals in Cowlitz County

The Daily News is compiling a list of places to go for free food or meals.
If your organization is not listed, please email the group's name, distribution dates and times and contact information to frontdoor@tdn.com, and the list will be updated at tdn.com.
Organizations ask that everyone wears a mask and follows physical distancing when picking up items.
Here is the list as of Jan. 12.
Longview
• St. Vincent de Paul. Food boxes. 1222 Baltimore Street. 360-577-0662. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; first and third Tuesday evenings 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Requires ID.
• Salvation Army. Food boxes. 1639 10th Avenue. 360-423-3990. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Highlands Baptist Church. Food boxes. 317 20th Avenue. 360-425-1960. Last Tuesday of each month 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• CAP Help Warehouse. Food boxes. 1526 Commerce Avenue. 360-425-3430 ext. 252. Third Tuesday of each month 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Income based.
• Salvation Army. Hot meal. 1639 10th Avenue. 360-423-3990. Monday through Friday 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
• Food for Change. Hot meal. 784 14th Avenue. On Facebook at Food for Change - Cowlitz County. Sunday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Belly Brigade. Hot meal. Foursquare Church 416 20th Avenue. Sunday 4 p.m.
Kelso
• Highlands Neighborhood Association Food LifeLine. Food boxes. Drive through at Archie Anderson Park, 21st Avenue and Alabama Street. Third Saturday of each month 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• South Kelso Neighborhood Association. Food boxes. Three Rivers Mall. 360-747-7240. Tuesday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday noon to 3 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Faith Center Food Bank. Food boxes. 1209 Minor Road. 360-577-0620. Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Lexington New Song Worship Center. Food boxes. 161 Aaron Drive. 360-430-3578. Second Tuesday of each month 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Radical Love. Hot meal. Kelso First Presbyterian Church. Wednesday 4:30 p.m.
• Radical Love. Hot meal. 215 Academy Street. Saturday 1 p.m.
• Belly Brigade. Hot meal. Laurie Hall next to 208 Church Street. Sunday 4 p.m.
Kalama
• Kalama Helping Hands. Food boxes. 191 Cloverdale Road. 360-673-2814. Tuesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cathlamet
• St. Vincent de Paul of Cathlamet. Food boxes. 401 Columbia Street. First and third Wednesday of every month 9 a.m. to noon.
• Wahkiakum Helping Hands. Food boxes. 90 Broadway Street, Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Wahkiakum Food Bank. Food boxes. 42 Elochoman Valley Road. 360-795-3497. Tuesday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Woodland
• Woodland Community Center. Food boxes. 736 Davidson Avenue. 360-225-9998. Tuesday noon to 3:45 p.m.
Castle Rock
• Castle Rock Lions Club. Food boxes. 224 Huntington Avenue. Thursday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Park in rear of the Castle Rock Eagles building. Must have proof of residence in Castle Rock or Toutle.
• Helping Hands of Castle Rock. Hot meal and hygiene items. 121 First Avenue SW. Sunday 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Cowlitz County
• PetsRPeople2. Emergency pet food needs. 360-749-1660 or 503-410-2435. PetsRPeople2.org or Facebook at PetsRPeople2.
• FISH of Cowlitz County. Food boxes. Moves each week in Longview and Kelso. Call 360-626-1100 for location. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon. Emergency services 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Meals on Wheels. Meals for seniors. Call 360-425-3430 ext. 259.
• Senior lunches. Call 360-425-3430 ext. 259.