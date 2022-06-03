Free fishing weekend opens June 11 in Washington

An annual fishing weekend where no licenses are required in Washington will open June 11 to 12, according to the state's fish and wildlife department.

Anglers planning to fish on public lands will not have to have a vehicle access pass, a Discover Pass or pay for the two-pole endorsement required on lakes, ponds and reservoirs.

"Free Fishing Weekend" always occurs the first weekend after the first Monday in June to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day on June 11, and Free Fishing Day on June 12.

Though licenses are not required on these days, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reminded attendees they will still have to follow regulations in place for bag limits, size limits, area closures and catch record card requirements. More on those guidelines can be found on the department's Fishing Regulation Pamphlet webpage.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.