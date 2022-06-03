 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick web only

Free fishing weekend opens June 11 in Washington

  • 0
Kalama River fishing

Longview resident Jovin Alvarez casts his line while fishing for steelhead near the mouth of the Kalama River in January 2021.

 Courtney Talak

An annual fishing weekend where no licenses are required in Washington will open June 11 to 12, according to the state's fish and wildlife department. 

Anglers planning to fish on public lands will not have to have a vehicle access pass, a Discover Pass or pay for the two-pole endorsement required on lakes, ponds and reservoirs. 

"Free Fishing Weekend" always occurs the first weekend after the first Monday in June to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day on June 11, and Free Fishing Day on June 12. 

Though licenses are not required on these days, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reminded attendees they will still have to follow regulations in place for bag limits, size limits, area closures and catch record card requirements. More on those guidelines can be found on the department's Fishing Regulation Pamphlet webpage

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News