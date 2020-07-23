Free bleach update: Donated cleaner now available to public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following two months of free bleach distribution for local businesses and agencies, Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management will open the give-away to the general public.

DEM has about 300 gallons of beach to give away. HASA Inc., a Longview bleach bottling company, donated the cleaner after a February fire made the jugs unsuitable for sale but still usable.

"By donating to DEM, our hope is that in some small way we have helped our communities, so that any individual, school, long-term care facility or business that is working to ensure proper sanitation precautions are taken, might have one less cost to incur during this difficult time for so many," HASA Plant Manager John Musso said in a prepared statement.

Anyone that wants some of the bleach can call DEM at 360-577-3130 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday to make arrangements for pickup.

