 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Fred Meyer, Walgreens recall medicine bottles without child-proof caps

  • 0
Recalled bottle

Acetaminophen sold at Fred Meyer has been recalled. 

 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Contributed

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled hundreds of thousands of pain relief pill bottles sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Walgreens and other nationwide retailers.

The recalled bottles do not have the required child resistant caps, creating the risk for kids to access and swallow the pills. Young children are at risk of poisoning if they swallow the medicine, says the commission.  The safety commission said that no injuries have been reported from the medication. 

The recall affects Kroger-branded bottles of aspirin with 300 tablets, ibuprofen with 160 tablets and two sizes of acetaminophen bottles. One size of Walgreens bottles of acetaminophen is also affected by the recall.

The commission advises people to store the bottles out of the reach of children and contact the retailers about possible refunds. 

Customers can look up the specific batch numbers and details of the recalled bottles on the websites for the retail sellers or the Consumer Product Safety Commission at www.cpsc.gov

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch these adorable foxes bounce on a family's trampoline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News