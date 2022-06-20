Fred Meyer, Walgreens recall medicine bottles without child-proof caps

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled hundreds of thousands of pain relief pill bottles sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Walgreens and other nationwide retailers.

The recalled bottles do not have the required child resistant caps, creating the risk for kids to access and swallow the pills. Young children are at risk of poisoning if they swallow the medicine, says the commission. The safety commission said that no injuries have been reported from the medication.

The recall affects Kroger-branded bottles of aspirin with 300 tablets, ibuprofen with 160 tablets and two sizes of acetaminophen bottles. One size of Walgreens bottles of acetaminophen is also affected by the recall.

The commission advises people to store the bottles out of the reach of children and contact the retailers about possible refunds.

Customers can look up the specific batch numbers and details of the recalled bottles on the websites for the retail sellers or the Consumer Product Safety Commission at www.cpsc.gov.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

