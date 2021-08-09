Fox Creek feasibility study gets American Rescue Plan Act funding

The culvert is 650 feet long and ranges in diameter from 66 inches to 84 inches. The study found at least 100 feet would need to be replaced, if not the entire length of the culvert. Any city action will have to be coordinated with the Oregon Department of Transportation, which owns and maintains a box culvert that carries Fox Creek under Highway 30.

The entire culvert would have to be seven feet wide to handle a 100-year storm, one with a 1% annual chance of occurrence, according to Murraysmith. Replacing a narrow section under C Street alone with a six-foot pipe would only handle a 10-year-storm, the firm estimated. There also is the question of salmon passage upstream to address.

A feasibility study will help stakeholders decide the best fix for the creek. Rainier City Administrator Scott Jorgensen worked with Rep. Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie) to secure the roughly $100,000 in funding, which is part of the $1.4 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that are to be distributed among the state’s 90 legislative districts.

Witt said in a press release he was pleased he was able to help the city with the funding request.

“This is a longstanding need that we were able to fulfill with assistance from the federal government,” Witt said.