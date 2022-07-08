Four Northwest writers will read from their works at WordFest on July 12

Four Northwest writers will read from their works from 6 to 8 p.m. July 12 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview. The free WordFest event is open to the public.

Long Beach peninsula resident Patty Hardin will read from her anthology of stories of Vietnam veterans, “Welcome Home: Veterans Share Their Memories of ’Nam.” The book came about after Hardin’s husband suggested she contact the editor of the Vietnam Veterans of America magazine, who printed her request to interview veterans and collect their personal memories. The collection first was published in 2012.

Randy Faro, a former United States Marine officer, Vietnam War veteran and retired Lutheran pastor who lives in Olympia with his wife, will read from his first novel, “Bazo.” The book follows the life of Jedediah Bazo that stretches from the heart of Africa to the killing fields of Southeast Asia to the seedy streets of south Seattle, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Bazo, who was raised in the Ndebele culture and embraces the values of his missionary parents, uses his martial arts and Marine skills to combat evil. Through it all, he ponders what should determine a man of faith’s actions, especially when other people play by different rules.

Faro incorporated his experiences into his book including living in a couple dozen countries, serving as a combat engineer officer and working as an advocate for Namibian independence as well as for peace with justice in North America, notes the release.

Tom Larsen, author of six crime novels, will read from “Insomnia Blues,” the fourth book in his series featuring Portland private investigator Jason Freeh. As he approaches his 65th birthday and still working cases, Freeh accepts what seems to be a simple job of delivering a subpoena to a homeless street kid. The job turns into a complex case involving embezzlement, identity theft, campaign donor fraud and ultimately, murder.

Larsen also writes short fiction which has been published in Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine, Mystery Tribune, Sherlock Holmes Mystery Magazine and Black Cat Mystery Magazine. His short story, “The Body in the Barrel,” received the 2020 Black Orchid Novella Award and will appear in the upcoming “Best Mystery Stories of the Year 2022,” from Mysterious Press.

Portland native and Longview resident Tiffany Dickinson will read from her novel “Kaleidoscope.” The book is about a young girl named Tabby who is doing her best to be a normal seventh-grader. But in Portland during the 1980s, biracial isn’t normal and fitting in becomes a challenge as other children push her to “choose a side” and declare one racial identity, according to the press release.

The book is geared toward 9- to 12-year-olds and is “richly flavored with the Pacific Northwest” and its people, notes the release.

Dickinson, who writes “twisty, hopeful fiction,” as well as nonfiction, has been published in Lower Columbia College’s Salal Review and the Columbia River Reader.

Because of COVID-19, it is recommended attendees be vaccinated and boosted if possible, and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

For details on WordFest, which meets the second Tuesday of each month in the fellowship hall of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, contact Alan Rose via his website, www.alan-rose.com.