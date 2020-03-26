Four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County increased by four Thursday morning, making a total of seven, according to the county health department.
No information on the new cases was immediately released Thursday morning.
Health and Human Services will identify and monitor the close contacts of the confirmed cases. Those contacts are instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case, the agency announced.
The new cases followed nearly a two-day hiatus in new cases for the county, which announced the first case Friday and the second and third cases on Monday.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is looking for places to house out-of-town employees to work long shifts and sleep near the hospital should the need for additional medical personnel arise here, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman. The plan is in the "exploration phase" at this time, he said.
"We are hoping that the need will not reach that level locally but must prepare for every possibility," he said Thursday morning.
Wednesday, Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) announced that three more county residents — one in their 30s, one on their 50s, and one in their 80s — have tested positive for COVID-19. All are undergoing medical care, and contact investigations have begun to identify others who may have been exposed, according to the the agency.
Health officials say that while they understand people’s concern, they are prevented by law from divulging personal information such as who the person is or where they live, other than in Lewis County. If people practice social distancing, officials say, they dramatically reduce their risk of getting the disease from anyone, no matter who it is.
The number of coronavirus cases in Washington now stands at nearly 2,600, with 132 deaths. As of Wednesday, 94 of those had been in King County. About 50 percent of the deaths have been to people 80 or older; 30% have occurred among people 70 to 79; and 12% have occurred among people 60 to 69, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
So far no cases have been reported in Wahkiakum or Pacific counties, but Clark County had 16 cases and four deaths reported as of Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
