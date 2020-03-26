Four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County increased by four Thursday morning, making a total of seven, according to the county health department.

No information on the new cases was immediately released Thursday morning.

Health and Human Services will identify and monitor the close contacts of the confirmed cases. Those contacts are instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the positive case, the agency announced.

The new cases followed nearly a two-day hiatus in new cases for the county, which announced the first case Friday and the second and third cases on Monday.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is looking for places to house out-of-town employees to work long shifts and sleep near the hospital should the need for additional medical personnel arise here, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman. The plan is in the "exploration phase" at this time, he said.

"We are hoping that the need will not reach that level locally but must prepare for every possibility," he said Thursday morning.