Four more Foster Farms workers test positive for COVID

Four more Foster Farms workers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the Kelso plant to nine, county officials announced Saturday.
The county health department will test an additional 115 employees on Monday. Combined with the 77 workers tested last week, about a third of the 600 workers at the chicken processing plant will have been tested.
The county’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 43, all developed in about five weeks. The Foster Farms cases account for about 20% of them.
Despite the spread of the infections at the plant, health authorities took the test results in a positive light.
“Officials are encouraged by the low number of positive results relative to the number of employees tested and view the second round of testing as another productive step in ensuring the safety of plant employees and reducing or eliminating the spread of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County,” according to a statement from the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT).
The four new chicken plant cases were discovered among the 77 workers tested Thursday. Six more test results are pending from that batch, according to the IMT press release.
Medical conditions of the four new COVID-infected employees were not available Saturday. Their close contacts, which could include family members and coworkers, are instructed to stay home for 14 days after their exposure to the infected workers.
The plant continues to operate. IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera said officials will need to evaluate the next round of test results, but he could not answer why the plant is being allowed to continue operating.
“There is no preset guideline or script (that health authorities) are working from. It is basically a consultation process between the health department, the IMT and Foster Farms to determine what’s best to make sure employees are safe,” Herrera said.
In a press release, Foster Farms said it has implemented "rigorous sanitation and personal hygiene measures" and temperature-based wellness checks; supplied face coverings; and installed table dividers for break areas and work spaces. It also has added break areas, increased cleaning and installed additional sanitizer stations. (View the full press release attached to the online version of this story at TDN.com.)
“The steps Foster Farms has taken, in conjunction with the Cowlitz County Public Health Department, are prudent measures to ensure that the plant can continue to operate safely," David Acheson, former FDA Chief Medical Officer and member of Foster Farms’ Food Safety Advisory Board, said in the release. "The additional plant testing beginning Monday will provide further insights that will enable Foster Farms to enhance the plant’s safety strategy.”
Meat processing plants have become the latest epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak across the nation. A meat plant at Wallula in Eastern Washington is fighting the virus, and the Washington Beef plant in Toppenish in Yakima County has had 38 cases.
Nationally, an investigation by USA Today and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting found 3,400 confirmed COVID-19 infections at 62 plants that had resulted in at least 17 worker deaths.
So far no one from Cowlitz County has died from the disease, and as of late last week no COVID patients were at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.
