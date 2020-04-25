Four more Foster Farms workers test positive for COVID

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four more Foster Farms workers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the Kelso plant to nine, county officials announced Saturday.

The county health department will test an additional 115 employees on Monday. Combined with the 77 workers tested last week, about a third of the 600 workers at the chicken processing plant will have been tested.

The county’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 43, all developed in about five weeks. The Foster Farms cases account for about 20% of them.

Despite the spread of the infections at the plant, health authorities took the test results in a positive light.

“Officials are encouraged by the low number of positive results relative to the number of employees tested and view the second round of testing as another productive step in ensuring the safety of plant employees and reducing or eliminating the spread of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County,” according to a statement from the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT).

The four new chicken plant cases were discovered among the 77 workers tested Thursday. Six more test results are pending from that batch, according to the IMT press release.