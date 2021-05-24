 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four injured in rollover crash Sunday on I-5 south of Castle Rock
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Four injured in rollover crash Sunday on I-5 south of Castle Rock

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash

Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday evening after the driver of an SUV had a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to leave Interstate 5, roll and hit a parked truck and horse trailer near Castle Rock.

 Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6, Contributed

Four people, including a 5-month-old baby, were injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening south of Castle Rock after the driver had a medical emergency.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The SUV was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when the driver, a 33-year-old Vancouver man, had a medical emergency around Exit 46, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle drove through the stop sign at the top of the ramp and onto the southbound on-ramp to I-5. The vehicle drove off the road to the right and rolled several times, hitting a tree and a parked truck before landing on top of a horse trailer. 

The driver and passengers, a 57-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a 5-month-old baby, all from La Center, had to be extricated, according to Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6. The driver was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. The three passengers were taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News