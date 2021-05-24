Four injured in rollover crash Sunday on I-5 south of Castle Rock

Four people, including a 5-month-old baby, were injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening south of Castle Rock after the driver had a medical emergency.
Support Local Journalism
The SUV was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when the driver, a 33-year-old Vancouver man, had a medical emergency around Exit 46, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle drove through the stop sign at the top of the ramp and onto the southbound on-ramp to I-5. The vehicle drove off the road to the right and rolled several times, hitting a tree and a parked truck before landing on top of a horse trailer.
The driver and passengers, a 57-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and a 5-month-old baby, all from La Center, had to be extricated, according to Cowlitz County Fire District No. 6. The driver was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. The three passengers were taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.