Four injured in rollover crash Sunday on I-5 south of Castle Rock

The SUV was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when the driver, a 33-year-old Vancouver man, had a medical emergency around Exit 46, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle drove through the stop sign at the top of the ramp and onto the southbound on-ramp to I-5. The vehicle drove off the road to the right and rolled several times, hitting a tree and a parked truck before landing on top of a horse trailer.