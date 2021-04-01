Four hikers rescued from Mount St. Helens last weekend due to snow

After four hikers had to be rescued from Mount St. Helens Saturday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to be prepared for winter hiking when going out.
The first call came in around 6:30 p.m. on March 27, according to the sheriff’s office. A 49-year-old male from North Carolina was on the Hummocks Trail when he lost the trail in the snow.
Two teenagers were found safe Tuesday morning after their vehicle got stuck in the snow Monday night near Mount St. Helens, local officials co…
He said he followed footprints in the snow that led him away from his intended destination, and when the sun started setting, he called 911 “knowing he wasn’t prepared to hike in the dark or shelter in place,” states the press release.
The 911 dispatcher was able to direct the man to State Route 504. When deputies arrived, they used a drone to find the man near the Loowit Viewpoint.
Two deputies hiked a half-mile into the area to reach the lost hiker in more than 3 feet of snow, then walked the man out and brought him back to the Hummocks Trailhead.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
About 5 minutes after finding the first lost hiker, at about 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received another call about three stranded hikers near Coldwater Lake, according to the press release.
Three Seattle women in their late 20s were hiking the Coldwater Lakes Trail, “where they too encountered deep snow.”
They tried to return to lake level to avoid the snow, but when they reached the lake, the terrain was too difficult for them to hike back to their vehicles, according to the press release.
One of the hikers used her Garmin inReach device, a satellite communicator, to contact the International Emergency Response Coordination Center, which provided the GPS coordinates to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies used a drone to fly to the coordinates and locate the hikers. Just after midnight, a deputy went out on the lake with the department’s boat to pick up the women.
Cowlitz County Search and Rescue also responded to the area and helped with the rescue of the stranded hikers.
Searchers Monday night found a Vancouver teen missing for more than 30 hours near Mount St. Helens in a tree about 1,100 feet from the trailhe…
“The hikers this weekend were quick to think on their feet and made it out OK,” noted the sheriff’s department press release. “While it is the beginning of spring, there are still hazards being out of doors, particularly at higher elevations.”
The sheriff’s office recommends people be prepared for all scenarios with the proper clothing, water, food, flashlight, and cellphone; and to also let someone know where they are going and when they will return.