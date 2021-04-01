Four hikers rescued from Mount St. Helens last weekend due to snow

After four hikers had to be rescued from Mount St. Helens Saturday, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to be prepared for winter hiking when going out.

The first call came in around 6:30 p.m. on March 27, according to the sheriff’s office. A 49-year-old male from North Carolina was on the Hummocks Trail when he lost the trail in the snow.

He said he followed footprints in the snow that led him away from his intended destination, and when the sun started setting, he called 911 “knowing he wasn’t prepared to hike in the dark or shelter in place,” states the press release.

The 911 dispatcher was able to direct the man to State Route 504. When deputies arrived, they used a drone to find the man near the Loowit Viewpoint.

Two deputies hiked a half-mile into the area to reach the lost hiker in more than 3 feet of snow, then walked the man out and brought him back to the Hummocks Trailhead.

About 5 minutes after finding the first lost hiker, at about 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received another call about three stranded hikers near Coldwater Lake, according to the press release.

Three Seattle women in their late 20s were hiking the Coldwater Lakes Trail, “where they too encountered deep snow.”