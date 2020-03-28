Four decades: memories of terror, reflections on nature and ourselves

John SteppertRetired pastor John Steppert was preparing to give the sermon at Kelso First Presbyterian Church when his wife told him she heard on the radio that the volcano blew. He announced the news to the congregation.

Steppert, now 83, said the eruption had a “leveling effect.” Suddenly, everyone was going through the same challenge together, which made people realize their common humanity, he said.

“I don’t see (the eruption) as a God-precipitated event. No. Natural things happen,” he said. “But I think one thing that it did do is bring people together. We had to come together to help each other clean up our properties.”

Steppert said older generations sometimes get too tied to the way things used to be. “Thank God for newer generations,” he said, because they help people let go of old norms and embrace what’s new.

However, it still is important to remember those who came before, he said.

“When an anniversary comes around like this … that kind of brings it to our attention again,” he said. “It’s sort of like those old cameras where you put a slide in. When the heat first hit the slide, it was blurry, but after a while the slide came into focus. I think that’s what anniversaries do.”