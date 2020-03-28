Four decades: memories of terror, reflections on nature and ourselves

Greg DrewGreg Drew, who owns Drew’s Grocery in Toutle, threw on his bathrobe and ran into the backyard when he felt the final earthquake that uncorked the immense pressure building inside Mount St. Helens 40 years ago.
He watched in horror as the ash plume blotted out the sun. He heard trees snapping in the distance. Fire trucks parked at the intersection near his store and turned on their sirens. Then came the warnings, which ended up being false, of a 200 foot wall of water coming down the canyon.
“And then it was like, run for your life,” he said.
Drew and his family, including his elderly grandma riding in a wheelbarrow, ran up the hill behind their house.
Drew, now 69, said the eruption also wiped out a large part of Toutle’s economy: recreation and tourism.
He and others have worked to restore some recreation in the area for nearly four decades, but haven’t had much success. He envisions snow parks, campgrounds, restaurants, RV parks and fishing. But that might take a new generation of activism.
“A lot of us like me, who started this out shortly after 1980, we’re burning out,” he said. “Having an advocate with an interest in our area and some enthusiasm could do wonders.”
Lindsey CopeLindsey Cope said whenever she drives by a grove of Weyerhaeuser Co. trees replanted in the blast zone the year she was born — 1986 — she’s amazed at how much they’ve grown in her lifetime.
“You look at these massive gigantic trees that have grown over the course of my 30 plus years on this earth,” she said. “Now here we are so many years later and there’s a regrown forest and then you compare that to your human growth and development.”
Perhaps, over time, enough research will be gathered at Mount St. Helens that the area can transition into a larger focus on recreation, said Cope, who now is the community engagement director for the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. But it’s difficult to predict when that may be.
“Who’s to say who decides when that line is drawn in the sand (that) you’ve learned everything you need to learn and we preserved enough?” Cope said. “I don’t even know that I could speculate.”
It likely won’t be during her lifetime, Cope said. But it might be during her son’s, who is 3.
“People have a lifetime of memories tied into Mount St. Helens,” Cope said. “It is ingrained, maybe consciously or subconsciously, for people whether it’s recreation or research or family memories or just points along the way in life that they can tie into a very large piece of molten rock.”
John SteppertRetired pastor John Steppert was preparing to give the sermon at Kelso First Presbyterian Church when his wife told him she heard on the radio that the volcano blew. He announced the news to the congregation.
Steppert, now 83, said the eruption had a “leveling effect.” Suddenly, everyone was going through the same challenge together, which made people realize their common humanity, he said.
“I don’t see (the eruption) as a God-precipitated event. No. Natural things happen,” he said. “But I think one thing that it did do is bring people together. We had to come together to help each other clean up our properties.”
Steppert said older generations sometimes get too tied to the way things used to be. “Thank God for newer generations,” he said, because they help people let go of old norms and embrace what’s new.
However, it still is important to remember those who came before, he said.
“When an anniversary comes around like this … that kind of brings it to our attention again,” he said. “It’s sort of like those old cameras where you put a slide in. When the heat first hit the slide, it was blurry, but after a while the slide came into focus. I think that’s what anniversaries do.”
Cathy ZimmermanThe Mount St. Helens eruption prompted Cathy Zimmerman to get her master’s degree in journalism so she could become a reporter at The Daily News. She was seven months pregnant when the mountain blew.
You have free articles remaining.
The eruption also changed her community, said Zimmerman, who ended up working at TDN for 29 years.
“It probably strengthened the community’s resolve and made them realize how much ingenuity and resilience they have,” she said. “We learned a lot about what we could do on our own.”
The eruption also inspired a deeper interest in science, Zimmerman said. Locals became more engaged with the natural forces in their backyard.
But it also was a tragic event, she said, which forced people to think about what they still had and how they could protect it.
“Those things are almost biblical in the way they affect people, and you figure out what’s important,” she said. “People sometimes get pushed to do that by nature.”
Seth MoranSeth Moran, who is now the scientist-in-charge of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Cascade Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, said he watched Mount St. Helens erupt as an “absolutely riveted” 13-year-old in Massachusetts.
When he read library books about volcanoes, “It always felt like it would never happen here. Then it did, and it was just kind of shocking to see a geologic reality come into something that happened in one’s lifetime.”
Moran, now 53, said the eruption served as an “ice-breaker;” a way for other communities to talk about their own potential volcanic hazards.
When he was a graduate student at the CVO, Moran said he noticed a “palpable sense of loss” from those who had lived in the community before the eruption. And a photo of David Johnston hanging in the CVO hallway reminds researchers daily of the USGS volcanologist who lost his life in the eruption.
But when it comes to the landscape, scientists are used to viewing the world as constantly changing, he said. They have a “dual relationship” with the the excitement of scientific discovery along with the devastation of major natural disasters.
That’s why it’s important to have agencies like the USGS monitoring the volcano, he said.
“I think about us as like a fire department that is ready to respond to a call that happens once every 50 years,” Moran said. “It’s reasonable to expect it to happen at some point, but it’s a long time. The challenge is to maintain readiness until that time.”
Dennis WeberCowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber, now 68, was a high school government teacher and first-year Longview city councilman when Mount St. Helens erupted.
“There wasn’t this dread or fear,” Weber said of the days after the eruption. “There wasn’t mass hysteria at all.”
Still, the feeling in the community was eerie, he said, “almost Wizard of Oz-ish,” as pieces of houses flowed down the river after they were scooped up by the eruption’s massive mud flows on the afternoon of May 18.
He and his students spent a lot of time the first few years afterwards talking about the role of the federal government in disaster relief, he said. But then that slowly trailed off.
“After a few years, you have kids that were too young to realize it,” Weber said. “It wasn’t that much of a topic of discussion for most of the time I was teaching.”
Weber, who retired from teaching in 2010, said he is concerned that the number of people visiting the Mount St. Helens area is dwindling. Even his now grown daughters, when they were about 12, asked him and his wife to stop recalling their fond memories at Spirit Lake before the eruption because they would never have those experiences.
“Our memories are of a totally different lake,” Weber said. “Most people have come to terms with that. You wouldn’t go back to Spirit Lake because of the way it used to look.”
Van YoungquistVan Youngquist, who was a county commissioner 40 years ago, said the eruption taught the community about preparedness. And because the event was well-documented, other people will be able to learn from it.
The local community “wrote its own destiny” in the aftermath, he said, by forming committees, analyzing the problems, collecting petition signatures and repeatedly bringing that information before lawmakers in Washington D.C. to get federal funding.
However, the effects of the eruption are long-lasting and recovery efforts are ongoing, said Youngquist, who now is 82. The timber industry was “shot all of a sudden.” And officials still are grappling with how to maintain the sediment retention structure.
“I think it’s something that should be watched for generations,” Youngquist said of the volcano. “It can erupt again. And you never know when it’s going to erupt. It has a history of it. So I think you have to treat everything with a little bit of kindness and understanding that the problem is potentially still there.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.