Four COVID-19 cases now confirmed at Foster Farms

Cowlitz County officials reported Monday that a fourth employee at Foster Farms in Kelso has tested positive for the coronavirus, and they also believe that two of the previously reported cases may be linked after all.
Officials say they will begin targeted testing of other employees at the facility for the virus, but county officials so far have not asked the 600-employee chicken processing plant to close down or change operations. However, they now acknowledge that the plant likely has a "cluster" of cases.
The IMT will meet with Foster Farms officials Tuesday morning to hammer out a plan for testing at the facility going forward, Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team spokesman Ralph Herrera said Monday. He said three people have been identified so far by health officials to be tested for the virus, though he could not confirm who they are or if they are even Foster Farms employees.
IMT members visited the chicken processing facility and reported that “clearly, Foster Farms is taking great lengths and proactive steps to ensure social distancing,” Herrera said.
“Tomorrow’s conference call will probably be a good opportunity for the IMT and health officials to collaborate with Foster Farms," he said. "If there’s anything more that can be done, that would be an opportunity to flesh all that out."
Foster Farms officials "have implemented the recommendations that we had recommended, and at this time there’s not much else that can be done, at least from our understanding of it," county deputy health officer Steven Krager said Monday. "We’re going to keep digging and see if there’s other opportunities to prevent exposure."
Contact tracing now suggests two of the original three COVID-19 positive Foster Farms employees had a "stronger likelihood" of transmitting the virus to each-other, Herrera said Monday. Officials previously believed, although had not confirmed, that the three cases reported late last week were not linked because the employees have all stayed home while they were feeling sick.
One of the three new cases reported Monday is also a Foster Farms employee.
"I can’t say for sure, but it seems likely" that the four cases now constitute a "cluster," Krager said.
"This new information changes things," Herrera said. "It would be prudent for us to take a few more proactive steps, regarding testing and screening and further investigation with Foster Farms. A lot of that is still in the works. ... We are literally still in the planning stages."
Krager said officials will target testing on employees who have worked in close proximity to the positive patients. That's both because test kits are limited and because officials do not yet believe the entire facility is at a heightened risk of exposure.
"We’d have to stretch our resources to test everyone, and I don’t think it makes sense (to do so)," Krager said.
The three cases reported Monday by Health and Human Services are a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s. All three are recovering at home and never have been hospitalized for the disease, the IMT reported Monday.
Krager said he expects to soon have numbers on how many of the now 32 Cowlitz cases have recovered from the virus.
