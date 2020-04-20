Four COVID-19 cases now confirmed at Foster Farms

Foster Farms officials "have implemented the recommendations that we had recommended, and at this time there’s not much else that can be done, at least from our understanding of it," county deputy health officer Steven Krager said Monday. "We’re going to keep digging and see if there’s other opportunities to prevent exposure."

Contact tracing now suggests two of the original three COVID-19 positive Foster Farms employees had a "stronger likelihood" of transmitting the virus to each-other, Herrera said Monday. Officials previously believed, although had not confirmed, that the three cases reported late last week were not linked because the employees have all stayed home while they were feeling sick.

One of the three new cases reported Monday is also a Foster Farms employee.

"I can’t say for sure, but it seems likely" that the four cases now constitute a "cluster," Krager said.

"This new information changes things," Herrera said. "It would be prudent for us to take a few more proactive steps, regarding testing and screening and further investigation with Foster Farms. A lot of that is still in the works. ... We are literally still in the planning stages."