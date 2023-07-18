Kelso-Longview Train Depot volunteers are actively looking for new recruits to support the hundreds of monthly passengers who use the Kelso-Longview station for their travels as far north as British Columbia and as far south as Eugene. Dan Meyers, a former Kelso City Council member, and organizer of the

-Longview Trail Depot volunteers, said he is “not much of a train enthusiast” but still enjoys riding the rails and helping passengers get to where they’re going. He said he even provided a passenger a ride once with his own personal vehicle.

At the age of 80, Meyers plans to step down as the president of the organization, a position he has held since its inception in 2009. His departure will occur before the all-member meeting in September, where a new president will be chosen. The volunteers provide more than information to passengers about ticket prices, train schedules and Amtrak’s baggage policy. They also serve as helpful ambassadors on behalf of the train station, said Meyers.

The station is only staffed by volunteers, according to Amtrak Cascades. Currently, the group has nearly 30 volunteers serving at least one shift each month, but more choose to do one shift a week, according to Meyers. Potential recruits interested in becoming a volunteer must be over 21 years of age and willing to wait through approximately 12 hours of training under the direction of an experienced volunteer. Meyers said volunteering for the station does not count for work release or community service. The train station opened in 1912, replacing a wooden frame station built in the 1800s equipped with a ramp down to a Cowlitz River dock to haul fish and other goods from boats.

How to volunteer How to apply: Pick up forms to complete at the station. Location: 501 South First Ave., Kelso. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., daily.

In the early ‘90s, the train depot was closed, and passengers had to purchase tickets through a travel agent or from another station. Travelers who did buy tickets had to wait outside for their train to arrive. The station underwent $3.3 million in renovations in the mid-1990s, including installing a clock tower and a basement. During the last legislative session, lawmakers awarded $575,000 to replace the train station’s roof. In a statement after the session, Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, said lawmakers were able to fund the replacement with unspent capital budget money allocated to the 19th district that was going to revert back to the state.

“How we accomplished this last-minute save, people may not care,” he said in the statement. “But I think they’re going to love the fact that we are finally fixing the leaks. This $575,000 roof repair will preserve this landmark transportation hub for years to come.” Meyers said the depot’s volunteers took off in the summer of 2009 after folks from the Olympia-Lacey Station in Thurston County advocated before the Kelso City Council for a similar project. Meyers said he volunteered as a member of the council to take on the project. Afterwards, Meyers filed articles of incorporation to start a nonprofit, and by August of 2009 the group was formed.

Meyers said roughly 1,000 people use the train “on and off” at the Kelso Station, especially fans who want to visit T-Mobile Park in Seattle to see the Mariners. The veteran volunteer is “very much” hopeful about the train station’s future, not only because it’s “less harmful than traveling by car,” but also “it’s (a) fun thing.”

