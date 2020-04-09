You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Foster Farms to donate 2 million-plus meals for COVID-19 hunger relief
0 comments

Foster Farms to donate 2 million-plus meals for COVID-19 hunger relief

{{featured_button_text}}
Foster Farms

Poultry company Foster Farms announced Thursday that it will donate more than 2 million servings of poultry to aid COVID-19-related hunger relief.

The fowl favors will be delivered across the West Coast and in Louisiana and Alabama, according to a press release from the company. Donations in the Pacific Northwest will go to Washington hunger relief agency Northwest Harvest and the Oregon Food Bank.

The bird bounty includes a variety of poultry products like rotisserie chicken and boneless skinless chicken breasts, spokeswoman Heidi White said.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News