Foster Farms to donate 2 million-plus meals for COVID-19 hunger relief

Poultry company Foster Farms announced Thursday that it will donate more than 2 million servings of poultry to aid COVID-19-related hunger relief.
The fowl favors will be delivered across the West Coast and in Louisiana and Alabama, according to a press release from the company. Donations in the Pacific Northwest will go to Washington hunger relief agency Northwest Harvest and the Oregon Food Bank.
The bird bounty includes a variety of poultry products like rotisserie chicken and boneless skinless chicken breasts, spokeswoman Heidi White said.
