Foster Farms donates 105 tons of chicken to help families through pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Foster Farms, which owns a chicken processing plant in Kelso, announced Wednesday that it has donated 105 tons of chicken to food banks in Washington and California.

The company estimates that enough for 420,000 servings to help families struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has rendered millions of Americans unemployed.

"COVID-19 has changed the very fabric or our lives and has added to the challenge of ensuring that no one in this country goes hungry. The need for protein among our food bank partners is at a near unprecedented level," Ira Brill, Foster Farms vice president of communications, said in a prepared statement.

Food banks receiving the chicken donations include Northwest Harvest, a Washington food bank, and food banks in San Francisco, Manteca, Sacramento, San Diego and Fresno in California.

Northwest Harvest distributes supplies to all counties in Washington, including Cowlitz. But Northwest Harvest officials could not immediately say Wednesday whether any of the donated chicken will be headed to Cowlitz County. Some food banks here have been kept very busy during the pandemic, while others, such as St. Vincent DePaul in Longview, have reported a slowdowns in demand for free food.