Foster care nonprofit that works in Kelso rebrands

A Vancouver-based nonprofit that works with Cowlitz County youth in foster care recently changed its name to be more inclusive.

The Office Moms & Dads is now called Fosterful. The organization said volunteers voiced concerns the name was exclusive.

"Their voices added to the urgency of finding a brand that would reflect the organization’s values of equity and inclusivity to all," the organization released in a statement.

Fosterful Executive Director Sarah Desjarlais said the organization works in the Kelso office of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families.

She said the group is in need of Cowlitz County volunteers who are available during the day.

Volunteers take care of children while social workers work with their guardians, often talking about topics not suited for young people, according to the nonprofit's website.

The organization has at least 26 locations in Washington and Idaho.

Visit fosterful.org/volunteer to volunteer.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.