Treehouse, a nonprofit providing for foster care youth, has expanded its programs statewide, making new services available in Cowlitz County.

The Seattle-based organization provides academic support for school-aged youth in foster care, as well as access to things like clothing, school and job supplies, extracurricular activities, driver's licenses and car insurance.

As of Monday, Treehouse now accepts referrals from anywhere in Washington to better meet the needs of youth regardless of their placement or how often they are moved, according to a press release.

The organization's education-based programming has been available on a limited basis in Cowlitz County since 2006, but it now can provide clothes, school supplies and other essentials, as well as funding for summer camp, hair care, tutoring, music lessons and more.

“The data shows that nearly 40% of youth in foster care in Washington state will experience three or more placement changes,” said Jess Lewis, Treehouse chief impact officer, in a statement. “And we know that every time a youth changes schools, they are in danger of losing about six months of educational progress. ... Our statewide expansion ensures that no matter where a youth is placed in the state, a Treehouse staff member will be by their side, centering their education and connecting them to community resources for long-term success.”

To be eligible for Treehouse programs, youth must have an open state, Tribal dependency or shelter care case within Washington state. Social workers, Child Health and Education Tracking screeners, school personnel or Court Appointed Special Advocates can make referrals on the organization’s website.