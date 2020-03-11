Former Woodland Councilman Al Swindell died Saturday

Former Woodland City Councilman Al Swindell died in Arizona on Saturday, according to Mayor Will Finn.
"Al was a rockstar, not only in Woodland, but Olympia too!" Finn wrote on his Facebook page. "Such a positive force for good in everything he did. Please keep him, his family, and wife Judy in your prayers. We are all better because of the work he did! We will miss you Al!"
A friend of the family commented on the Facebook post that a memorial will be held sometime in May.
Swindell served seven years on the council before resigning in September 2017.