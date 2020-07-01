Former Rutherglen owner, restaurant operator Reuben Grendahl dies at 94

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reuben Grendahl, who ran a bed and breakfast and restaurant at the historic Rutherglen Mansion on the slope of Mount Solo for 45 years, died Monday at his son's Longview home. He was 94.

Grendahl remained an optimist and retained a mop of sandy red hair even to the end, and he was remembered for his warmth, hospitality and a rich and varied life.

"He was so endearing to people. He would fully listen and make the person who he was speaking with feel like his number one priority, no matter if it was a child or adult or what their status was in the community," said one of Reuben Grendahl's two sons, Mark Grendahl of Longview.

Rick Little, a member of the local Stageworks Northwest theater company, said the group held several dinner performances at Rutherglen for four seasons before finding a permanent home. Grendahl, he said, should be remembered as "a man of hospitality and openness."

"He never let anything take him down. He was always positive and always a friend to anyone who came up to visit him. He had a remarkable life. And he had a lot of good stories," said Little, who is also the director of Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.