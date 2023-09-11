Lester V. Smith Jr., former president of Portland Marathon Inc. who prosecutors say embezzled more than $1.2 million from the nonprofit race sponsor, is expected to enter a guilty plea Tuesday to attempting to evade more than $400,000 in federal income taxes.

Smith is scheduled to enter the plea and be sentenced at the same hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon in Portland, according to court records.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Claire M. Fay will urge the judge to put Smith, now 83, on eight months of home confinement with electronic monitoring, and three years of probation, with an order that he pay $411,279 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the plea agreement.

Smith’s lawyer, Ron Hoevet, said Smith’s age and “poor physical and declining mental conditions justify a probationary sentence.’’

Hoevet is expected to object to any period of home detention or location monitoring, according to court records.

Smith also paid back the Portland Marathon Inc. before the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed charges, Hoevet said.

In 2018, Smith was ordered to pay Portland Marathon Inc. $865,000 as part of a civil settlement with the Oregon Department of Justice. Under that settlement, he was prohibited from serving as a director, officer, or fiduciary of any charitable organization, and had to dissolve his for-profit race consulting company Next Events. In addition, he was not allowed to operate or be involved in any foot races and was prohibited from seeking reinstatement of his law license with the Oregon State Bar. His license to practice law was suspended for failure to pay malpractice insurance dues.

Hoevet last week obtained a judge’s order to allow Smith to travel to federal court himself without an escort by U.S. Marshals. Smith lives in Tomball, Texas, records show.

Smith oversaw the storied marathon from 1982 to 2017 and largely acted without oversight, according to federal prosecutors and the state Department of Justice. In its final years under Smith’s leadership, the race was marred by controversy and tension with city officials.

Smith, while a licensed lawyer, used Portland Marathon Inc.’s financial accounts as “his personal piggy bank,” paying personal credit card bills from the marathon’s bank account, writing unauthorized checks on its bank account and funneling the money from race sponsors and runners’ entry fees to his personal business, Next Events Productions, and his personal bank accounts, according to Fay.

At the same time, he earned an after-tax salary from Portland Marathon Inc. of more than $514,000 from 2012 through 2017, Fay said.

He also bought an Infiniti SUV in January 2015 in the name of Portland Marathon Inc. with a marathon check for $60,538, though he and his wife used the luxury car for their own benefit, according to the government.

His wife was listed as the “owner/principal driver” on dealership records. When a new board of directors reviewed the records two years later and concluded Smith had bought the car for his wife, Paula Smith, she purchased it from the marathon for $38,000 and registered it in her name, according to Fay.

From 2012 through 2017, Smith authorized at least 35 monthly wire transfers totaling more than $851,000 from the Portland Marathon Inc. business checking account to his personal JP Morgan Chase credit card, according to the government.

From 2015 through 2017, he received at least 44 unauthorized Portland Marathon Inc. checks in excess of his salary and deposited them in his personal bank account at USAA bank. The checks totaled more than $89,000, according to Fay.

He falsified or altered Portland Marathon Inc.’s books to conceal his theft and didn’t disclose the extra money to his accountant, according to Fay.

For example, he recorded a portion of the payments that he deposited in his credit card account as “notes receivable” in the marathon’s accounting records to disguise his embezzlement, the government found.

Smith “was motivated by greed and the desire to live a lavish lifestyle replete with luxuries such as a new high-end vehicle, travel, mortgage payments on his $1 million home, home improvements, clothing, entertainment, and other personal living expenses,” Fay wrote to the judge.

In 2018, the Oregon Department of Justice found that Smith had “illegally borrowed” more than $865,000 from the nonprofit that operated the Portland Marathon. Smith agreed to repay the money but didn’t admit wrongdoing. Smith was banned from participating in any foot races in the future and prohibited from forming another nonprofit.

That year, the nonprofit was dissolved and the 47-year-old race was canceled. A different organization held “The Portlandathon” in its place that October. The run officially came back to Portland, under new leadership, the Utah-based race producer Brooksee, in 2019.

In February of last year, a federal grand jury indicted Smith on seven charges, including three counts of wire fraud and four counts of attempting to evade income taxes.

Smith’s unreported income from 2012 through 2017 totaled $1.2 million, including $76,066.95 in 2012, $119,804 in 2013, $285,308.01 in 2014, $385,297.93 in 2015, $336,209.85 in 2016 and $60,519.50 in 2017, according to Fay.

Smith had worked at several law firms in Portland during the course of his crimes, rising to partner and specializing in labor relations representing management.

Mamie Wheeler, who worked alongside Smith at Portland Marathon Inc. and was a partner with him in the for-profit consulting company Next Events, paid $25,000 to Portland Marathon Inc. and $5,000 to the state Department of Justice as part of a civil settlement from the state investigation. Wheeler did not face federal criminal charges.

In her sentencing memo, Fay did not name Wheeler. The prosecutor only referred to her as “Person A,” who handled day-to-day operations of Portland Marathon Inc. with Smith. “Person A” told investigators that Smith “made all financial decisions” for the Portland Marathon Inc., Fay wrote, and that she “took direction” from him.