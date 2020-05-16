Former PeaceHealth staff remember working on "chaotic" eruption day

“Because the helicopters could only bring two or three people in at a time, that’s what saved us,” she said. “Had we had a busload of people show up at the same time, it would have been different.”

Dozens were injured and 57 people died during the eruption. The Red Zone around the mountain did not cover the entire blast radius, and only three who died were known to be in zone, and all had permission to be there (including lodge owner Harry Truman).

Some people who were hiking or camping in the area outside the Red Zone came in to St. John with minor injuries or with respiratory problems, Schuh said.

“We knew it was going to blow but had no idea it would be the massive destruction it was,” she said. “It covered a much wider area than anticipated and blew farther.”

Gray ash covered patients, who looked like statues, and coated the floor, turning it slick like an ice skating rink, Schuh said.

Dave Engebo, a registered nurse at the time, said he remembers only about a dozen patients coming in during his shift, and only four were critically ill. Although their clothes were intact and they didn’t look charred, the men were severely burned in a way none of the staff had seen before, he said.