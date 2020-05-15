You are the owner of this article.
Former Kalama councilwoman Siipola files for county commissioner
Former Kalama councilwoman Siipola files for county commissioner

Former Kalama Councilwoman Rosemary Siipola Friday filed for Cowlitz County District 1 Commissioner against incumbent Arne Mortensen on the last day  of filing for elective office.

As of Friday afternoon, Siipola is the only Democratic candidate to file for either commissioner position up for election this year. Online filing closes at 4 p.m. 

Siipola last year lost her seat on the council in the August primary election, which tapped into voter anger about the location and funding of the new police station. 

Woodland Mayor Will Finn has filed as a Republican against Mortensen, also a Republican. District 1 represents the south county. 

This story will be expanded. 

