Former Fish and Wildlife employee sentenced to three months for fuel theft

A former employee of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife who stole tens of thousands of dollars of fuel was sentenced to three months in jail Tuesday.

Bob Woodard had worked for the department for approximately 25 years and was an IT specialist in the Southwest Washington region. Public affairs director Bruce Botka previously told TDN that an internal investigation found Woodard had used multiple fuel cards given to different employees to make fraudulent purchases starting in 2010. Woodard, then 47, was fired in early December 2017.

On Tuesday, Woodard was sentenced to 90 days in county jail for first-degree theft that exceeds $5,000. He was also ordered to pay $56,808 to the Department of Fish and Wildlife in restitution, $500 for a crime victim assessment and $100 for a DNA collection fee.

Woodard allegedly fueled vehicles and gas cans using PINs that belonged to other employees, Botka said. Those card numbers are meant for the specific employees and vehicles they are assigned to.