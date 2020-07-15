Former CR Mayor Frymire remembered for 'always moving' to help the town

"He was always on top of everything going on in the community, whether it was in the city of Castle Rock or Cowlitz County," said current Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenburg. "I'd run into Gene at commissioners' meetings quite often. ... It wasn't uncommon for him to come to a council meeting, get up and speak."

Although he could be stubborn, Frymire rarely made political enemies, Stagner said. He had a knack for listening to both sides of an argument and, when necessary, respectfully disagreeing.

“He was very passionate about his politics, but he could talk to you and you could have a spirited conversation and you could go away being friends,” Stagner said.

Howard Mason served on the City Council while Frymire was mayor, and the two men often argued about the city’s budget, Mason said. Once Frymire called Mason “daddy deep pockets,” poking fun at his more spendy budget proposal.

Despite their disagreements, his colleague was a “very wonderful individual” who “never said a discouraging word about anybody,” Mason said.

“Gene was very caring. He cared about the city and the people. He liked to keep the budget tight, but it wasn’t a fault of Gene’s. He just wanted to keep the taxes low,” Mason said.