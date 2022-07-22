Former Cowlitz County Superior Court judge dies

A longtime Cowlitz County court judge died July 11 after a life and career focused in Longview.

Donald L. McCulloch was 82 when he died at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview.

McCulloch spent his career as an educator and then a Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge for 21 years before retiring in May 2002.

Stephen Warning, a former county Superior Court Judge and current court commissioner, said McCulloch had a reputation for being tough but compassionate as a judge.

"He did what he felt was right and he trusted his gut and his instincts, with good reason," Warning said.

Warning worked as a lawyer who often went in front of McCulloch during court proceedings, then spending about five years on the bench beside McCulloch.

"A great deal of what I learned about the courtroom, I learned from him," Warning said.

Born May 27, 1940, McCulloch grew up in the community and attended R.A. Long High School, where was voted best dressed before graduating in 1958.

McCulloch attended Lower Columbia College and then earned a Bachelor of Arts in education from Central Washington University. In both Portland and Olympia, McCulloch taught math and science.

The next step was getting his Juris Doctor degree from Portland-based Lewis and Clark Law School. Then he came back to his hometown and opened a law practice Roethler and McCulloch.

For over a decade, he practiced private law in Longview. When Cowlitz County added a third seat on the county's Superior Court, then-Gov. Dixy Lee Ray in 1981 appointed McCulloch to the bench to fill the new seat.

McCulloch stayed on the bench until he decided to take early retirement in May 2002, marking an end of his 21 years on the bench.

He remained an active member of the community — literally. McCulloch lived in view of Lake Sacajawea and often took morning runs around it, according to his obituary. The former judge also participated in individual and team races, and he climbed Mount Rainier. He regularly golfed as a member of the Longview Country Club.

He is survived by his three children, Trace McCulloch of Bernicia, Shannon McCulloch-Benson of Lynnwood and Megan McCulloch of Longview, as well as his three grandchildren Tristan McCulloch, Tucker McCulloch and Beck Benson.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Marlene McCulloch.

His family described McCulloch as someone who always put them first and "was revered as a fair, decisive and dedicated judge who truly cared about people," according to the obituary.