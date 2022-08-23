Former Cowlitz County human resources lead joins Longview

A Castle Rock native and former human resources lead for the county starts as the human resources director for the city of Longview in September.

Sabrina Fraidenburg begins her new position on Sept. 15 after 12 years of experience in the industry, including the last seven with the county.

Fraidenburg said she is eager to "make a positive difference" in her new role, according to a city press release.

“I am honored to join the team at the city of Longview," she said.

Fraidenburg was born and raised in Castle Rock and attended the University of Washington, according to the press release.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said he is looking forward to Fraidenburg joining city staff.

“Sabrina has a proven track record of collaborative leadership and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in human resources management," he said in the press release.