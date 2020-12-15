Former county commissioner LeMieux remembered as 'encourager of women'

“She was a ground-breaking female leader when she ran for county commission,” said Teresa Purcell, a member of the Cowlitz County Democratic Women’s Club who worked with LeMieux in the group. “She was somebody who was just fearless in fighting for what was right.”

LeMieux also played a significant part in starting Women In Network, or WIN, a group dedicated to getting other women involved in local leadership and political roles.

“She was an encourager of women and women being involved in the community and in the political process. And I’m sure as an educator also (she inspired students),” Pickett said. “I think she left a mark on this community based on those three things.”

In 1992 LeMieux married her second husband, Jim Ylvasaker. Three years later, she resigned from the county commission citing personal reasons. But her proclivity for political activism and community promotion continued. She was a member of the Cowlitz County League of Women Voters and a volunteer with the Longview Community Gardens.

She also helped the organizers of the Lower Columbia School Gardens establish a framework for the nonprofit before it formally launched, Purcell said. Now the nonprofit has a garden at every school in Longview.