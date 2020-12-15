Former county commissioner LeMieux remembered as 'encourager of women'

Joan LeMieux, a longtime Mark Morris High School English teacher and former Cowlitz County Commissioner, died Dec. 10 in Anacortes after a long illness. She was 87.
Initially a transplant to Longview, LeMieux quickly ingrained herself in the community and would eventually run for political office and rally other women to do the same.
“She pulled together women in this area for the purpose of networking and trying to get women more involved on local boards and elected to political office,” said Karen Pickett, a longtime friend of LeMieux’s. “This was at a time when women were beginning to realize that if they were going to be part of the decision-makers (group), they needed to be in network with each other. … That was kind of the genesis of this in Cowlitz County.”
Before settling in Longview, LeMieux and her husband, Jim, taught school for two years in a remote native village in Alaska. The couple later moved to Washington state to “homestead” in rural Skagit County on a farm, said their daughter Kathryn LeMieux.
In 1965 the family moved to Longview because Jim was offered a teaching job at Lower Columbia College. LeMieux soon accepted her own teaching position at Mark Morris High School, her daughter said.
She eventually became the chair of the English Department, and she held her students to high standards in the classroom.
“What I do remember about her … was that she was a demanding teacher who had what I call academic rigor,” said Bill Roulette, a 1976 Mark Morris graduate. “She imparted that to her students. She demanded it of her students. Scholastically, academically we were required to exercise rigor — or at least aspire to it.”
Roulette, now an archaeologist, said LeMieux’s teaching style benefited him by teaching him discipline and accountability.
“She was an intellectual. Even just in casual conversation, you wouldn’t get away with saying, ‘they say.’ She’d want to know who said it, get a reference for it, and then she’d go look it up and talk to you about it,” Roulette said.
Roulette became close friends with LeMieux’s son, Jimmy, and kept in touch with the family when he could.
“I knew her to be a real firebrand who was truly a wonderful woman,” Roulette said.
LeMieux brought that fiery, strong-willed personality with her when she entered the political arena in 1988.
“She kind of had to start over again. She was widowed at age 50, and she felt like she had the freedom to really pursue something full force, full steam,” Kathryn LeMieux said of her mother’s political career.
LeMieux successfully ran that year for a seat on the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners, making her only the second woman to serve in the role.
“She was a ground-breaking female leader when she ran for county commission,” said Teresa Purcell, a member of the Cowlitz County Democratic Women’s Club who worked with LeMieux in the group. “She was somebody who was just fearless in fighting for what was right.”
LeMieux also played a significant part in starting Women In Network, or WIN, a group dedicated to getting other women involved in local leadership and political roles.
“She was an encourager of women and women being involved in the community and in the political process. And I’m sure as an educator also (she inspired students),” Pickett said. “I think she left a mark on this community based on those three things.”
In 1992 LeMieux married her second husband, Jim Ylvasaker. Three years later, she resigned from the county commission citing personal reasons. But her proclivity for political activism and community promotion continued. She was a member of the Cowlitz County League of Women Voters and a volunteer with the Longview Community Gardens.
She also helped the organizers of the Lower Columbia School Gardens establish a framework for the nonprofit before it formally launched, Purcell said. Now the nonprofit has a garden at every school in Longview.
“I was in the room when it was literally just a concept. She used her experience from the community gardens, and the premise was the need to really have support for the volunteers and support for helping make it as easy as possible for people who don’t have all the time to create something that is lasting,” Purcell said.
LeMieux in 2012 developed a tourism app to promote Southwest Washington. Earlier in her professional career, LeMieux had served on local and multi-county tourism boards.
“I feel like she felt she really wanted to promote Longview and she felt like she had a good base for that,” her daughter said. “She liked to make lists and get things done. She liked to put things together.”
Purcell added that LeMieux brought “historical reference” and energy in the realm of tourism and community revitalization.
“From what I saw, she was incredibly — and this is what made her a great leader — good at getting people to want to do what she wanted them to do,” Purcell said. “She would build a team of people who were all moving in the same direction. She didn’t tell you what she needed to do. She got you excited to go with her.”
Kathryn LeMieux said her mother likely developed her strong will from childhood. Born in 1933, she was raised by a single mother. She never knew her father.
“She had to learn early on to make her own way in the world, and she did,” Kathryn LeMieux said.
Pickett joked that sometimes LeMieux’s strong will was “challenging,” and Purcell called her a “force to be reckoned with” when she set her mind to a task. But both women said their lives were positively influenced by their friendships with LeMieux.
“My mind was always stretched and enriched by her. Sometimes we would share a cup of tea in front of her fireplace and just kind of be ourselves and talk about what we were reading and share ideas. She was a very vibrant person. A person with strong ideas,” Pickett said.
“I wish that we could have a lot more of that sense of civic duty and honor and family and community and just resilience,” Purcell said. “Joan was a perfect example of the things that make up the Greatest Generation.”
