Forest Service Road 23 in Randle to close for a month for culvert replacement

Construction

RANDLE — The Forest Service will close Forest Road 23 in Randle between mileposts 9.5 and 10 to install a culvert from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20.

“We have been letting folks know this would happen this summer, and received our two-week notice from the contractor,” wrote acting Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey in an email this week.

Visitors who would typically travel Forest Road 23 from Randle to access recreation sites or Trout Lake should plan on using Forest Road 21.

“We understand that this will inconvenience some, and result in others choosing to delay or cancel their trip through the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. I know how frustrating and upsetting this change will be to some who are affected the most,” Donahey wrote. “Please understand this upgrade is a necessary action we need to take to restore spawning habitat for threatened fish species.”

Tags

