Forest Service plans for late May reopening but MSH centers still closed

Some Forest Service roads, trails and dispersed areas have remained even under the regional closure of developed recreation sites. And undeveloped areas on National Forest lands, where people can go to fish and hunt, and remain open.

“People can still go to the forest and go to the (Mount St. Helens) monument,” Ripp said. “It’s just that … the trailheads and campgrounds and cabins are closed.”

Also, “the road to the (Johnston Ridge) observatory will not be opening, nor will the visitor center,” said Cat Caruso, regional spokeswoman for the Forest Service.

Usually the observatory opens to the public on May 18, the anniversary of the destructive 1980 eruption. This year events commemorating the anniversary “look different,” Ripp said.

“Most everything that isn’t virtual has been canceled. Obviously we won’t have any events, and the visitors center won’t be open,” she said. “It’s just such a bummer because it’s the 40th anniversary. It won’t be as big as the 50th, but it’s bigger than the 39th and the 38th.”

The Forest Service wants to host a few Facebook live events in place of in-person gatherings, Ripp said. And the agency is creating interpretive videos to teach people about the volcano and forest lands.

“We just don’t have any control over it because there are so many things that are much bigger affected by this virus. ... The safety and health and well-being of the public is our number-one priority,” Ripp said.

